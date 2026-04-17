iQIYI Deepens Its Presence at BIFF With AI Agent Nadou Pro and a New Film Screening

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 16, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, celebrated the opening of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF) in an expanded role, adding AI production capabilities to its longstanding presence.

This year, iQIYI continues as the festival's exclusive high-resolution online video platform, exclusive "Cloud BIFF" partner, and video membership partner – a relationship it has held for several consecutive editions. This year marks a notable step up, with "Nadou Pro", iQIYI's AI agent platform, being named BIFF's official professional film and TV production agent.

AIGC productions selected across the Game, Animation, and Film Unit will be made available on iQIYI, bringing festival-selected titles to wider audiences.

"Out of the Past" Earns Spotlight at BIFF

One of the highlights of iQIYI's BIFF presence this year is "Out of the Past", a film developed under the company's Emerging Film Project – an initiative dedicated to discovering new directing talent and producing original content.

Directed by Bolun WANG, the film centers on a professional "sleep tester" – someone hired to spend the night in properties with reported paranormal activity – whose work gradually unravels a long-buried family tragedy. The story blends suspense-thriller tension with themes of grief, self-reconciliation, and female resilience.

As one of seven unreleased domestic films chosen for their first public screening through the Beijing Screenings program, the film has also earned a spot in the festival's "Most Anticipated Young Directors' Work" showcase, where it will be presented to cinema chains, film companies, and media on April 20 in Beijing, a recognition that underscores iQIYI's track record in backing emerging filmmakers.

The Emerging Film Project has greenlit more than 40 projects, with nine titles currently streaming on iQIYI across a range of genres.

Exclusive BIFF Benefits for VIP Members

iQIYI is extending the festival to its broader subscriber base through an integrated online and offline experience. A dedicated "Cloud BIFF" section streams the opening and closing ceremonies and red-carpet events live in high definition, with a curated slate of domestic and international titles across various themed collections. Offline, selected members receive red carpet access and tickets to high-demand festival screenings.

Contact:

iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.