iQIYI Drama "My Journey To You" Debuts, Displaying Chinese Aesthetics

News provided by

iQIYI

05 Sep, 2023, 07:38 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sep. 2, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, launched Wuxia drama My Journey To You, which has garnered immense popularity among both domestic and global viewers. Specifically, the drama's captivating utilization of distinctive Chinese aesthetics, ranging from exquisite costumes to intricate hairdos, beautifully showcases the richness and uniqueness of Chinese artistic elements, appealing to audiences worldwide..

Continue Reading
Hairstyle of the heroine is inspired by terracotta figurines from the Qin and Han Dynasties.
Hairstyle of the heroine is inspired by terracotta figurines from the Qin and Han Dynasties.
Song Dynasty clothing incorporates Miao designs
Song Dynasty clothing incorporates Miao designs
The way to sit in formal occasion in ancient China
The way to sit in formal occasion in ancient China

The drama, which chronicles the journey of a female spy in ancient times as she navigates love, friendship, and self-discovery, has achieved remarkable success. It has claimed top spot on the list of dramas on iQIYI International in United States, Vietnam and South Korea, while also ranking in top three across all other key overseas markets.

In addition to its captivating plot, this drama is set apart from the others with its meticulous production, elegant presentation and skillful incorporation of diverse elements of Chinese aesthetics from various dynasties.

The characters' makeup and hair are largely inspired by terracotta figurines from the Qin and Han Dynasties. For example, the female leading character's hairstyle is inspired by ancient women's hair bundles, and similar hairstyle references can be found in a number of figurines excavated in ancient tombs.

The costumes draw inspiration from a rich tapestry of sources, encompassing not only multiple dynasties but also ethnic minorities and intangible cultural heritage. For example, the heroine's wedding dress takes its styling cues from a terracotta figurine dating back to the Later Shu period, while another lady's costume incorporates the geometrical graphics found in Song Dynasty's yarn damask.

Meanwhile, the male characters' attire showcases a fusion of feather embroidery, Suzhou embroidery, gold embroidery, bead embroidery, and elements inspired by Miao embroidery design.

The play adheres to ancient etiquettes, for instance, the depiction of female characters kneeling is reminiscent of the Han Dynasty's portrayal of a female figurine, while the image of male characters sitting is similar to the Qin Mausoleum. Notably, all the characters in the play maintain an upright posture, a practice known as "sitting in peace" or "kneeling," which has been a longstanding and oldest tradition in formal occasions throughout China's history.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

SOURCE iQIYI

Also from this source

iQIYI Leverages AIGC to Improve Content Production and Marketing Efficiency

iQIYI Cloud Cinema Releases Gain Wide-spread Popularity with Strong Box office Performance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.