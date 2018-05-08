iQIYI Expands Library of Top International Films Through Exclusive Cooperation Agreement with leading US Film Company FilmNation Entertainment

This form of cooperation with a Chinese company is a first for FilmNation. The partnership supports iQIYI's vision of bringing the world's finest film content to its Chinese users while promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Founded in 2008, FilmNation Entertainment specializes in producing, financing and distributing independent films, and is known for its signature mix of artistic creativity and commercial potential. It is consistently ranked as one of the most successful independent film companies in the world, with numerous productions winning honors at Cannes and the Academy Awards, including 2017's "Arrival," which received 8 Oscar® nominations including Best Picture and Best Director and 2018's "The Big Sick." Many major companies like Amazon, Paramount and Sony have acquired distribution rights to FilmNation films.

"We are thrilled to have this exclusive partnership with iQIYI, China's most exciting and innovative content streaming platform," said FilmNation's Robert Carney. "Through this partnership, more Chinese movie fans than ever before will be able to experience many of the best independent films from some of the world's most exciting directors."

"Following on the heels of our strategic cooperation agreements with entertainment companies such as Fox, Disney, Sony, and Netflix, this exclusive partnership with FilmNation represents the next step of iQIYI bringing subscriber members an ever more international selection of high quality contents," said Yang Xianghua, senior vice president of iQIYI. "Through our partnership with FilmNation, iQIYI users will enjoy convenient access to the premium films around the world."

As iQIYI works unceasingly to bring its users a growing roster of high-quality films, the company is also becoming a respected content producer in its own right. This year, the iQIYI-produced film "The Pluto Moment," directed by Chinese director Zhang Ming, was chosen as one of twenty selections from around the world for the prestigious Cannes-adjacent independent film festival, Directors Fortnight.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

About FilmNation Entertainment

FilmNation Entertainment is a leading distributor, financier and producer of independent films and is a destination for many of the world's most renowned filmmakers including Steven Soderbergh, Terrence Malick, Pedro Almodóvar, Jonathan Glazer, Sofia Coppola, Jeff Nichols, J.C. Chandor, Rian Johnson, Anton Corbijn, Lenny Abrahamson, Denis Villeneuve, and John Lee Hancock. Founded in 2008 by veteran film executive Glen Basner, FilmNation has established itself as a home for specialty filmmaking with global appeal by focusing on a highly selective group of filmmakers and projects that emphasize both creative integrity and commercial potential. FilmNation is consistently ranked as one of the highest-grossing independent international film distributors. The company has become a prolific and respected producer, and its titles are amongst the most critically lauded in the film industry. FilmNation has more than 40 Academy Award® nominations and eight wins since its inception.

The company heads to this year's Cannes Film Market with four of the market's biggest new sales titles including: spy thriller "355" to be directed by Simon Kinberg and starring an international powerhouse cast including Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong'o; Pedro Almodovar's "Dolor Y Gloria" starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz; "Ironbark" starring Benedict Cumberbatch; and Jude Law starrer "The Nest." FilmNation brings to the Cannes Film Festival this year Critics' Week Opening Night film "Wildlife" directed by Paul Dano and starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal.

FilmNation's upcoming slate showcases the work of many of today's most exciting filmmakers including: Sebastian Lelio's "Disobedience" starring Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola; Richard Eyre's "The Children Act" starring Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Fionn Whitehead; and Dan Fogelman's "Life Itself" featuring an all-star cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas and Annette Bening. The company is in post-production on Sebastian Lelio's "Gloria" starring Julianne Moore.

In recent years, FilmNation has produced and financed: Denis Villeneuve's Academy Award® winning "Arrival" starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner; and Michael Showalter's critically acclaimed indie box office hit "The Big Sick" starring Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. In 2018, the company is producing Tom Hanks starrer "Greyhound," Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson starrer "Late Night," and "The Lodge" starring Riley Keough.

