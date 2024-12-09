iQIYI Introduces 'Extra Large Font' Function to Enhance Accessibility for Senior Users

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, recently launched a new 'Extra Large Font' function on its app, offering a comprehensive suite of accessibility features tailored for senior users and the visual requirements of a broader audience. With just one click, the app adapts both its interface and functionality to better serve older adults, providing a clearer, more convenient, and intuitive entertainment experience.

The 'Extra Large Font' function enhances iQIYI's existing three font size options, offering an even larger text size to accommodate the diverse visual needs of its audience. Beyond font adjustments, the mode automatically activates key accessibility features, including simplified poster layouts, a prominently displayed voice search button, and a streamlined navigation path. On the playback screen, captions and bullet comments are resized for improved readability, audio volume can be amplified up to 300%, and colour enhancement is enabled by default.

To ensure the user experience remains engaging, the 'Extra Large Font' function retains essential app functionalities, such as the bottom navigation bar, membership center, and viewing history. These features allow senior users to seamlessly explore iQIYI's extensive content library, including the platform's newly launched 'Micro-Drama Theater' and 'Short-Drama Theater,' offering a wide range of entertainment options designed to cater to diverse tastes.

This latest innovation builds on iQIYI's ongoing efforts to serve senior audiences more effectively. Since 2021, the company has introduced a series of accessibility features, including adjustable font sizes. In December 2021, iQIYI rolled out 'Senior Mode,' a simplified interface that streamlined navigation and prominently display frequently used features like search and viewing history.

In addition to usability improvements, iQIYI remains committed to delivering content that resonates with senior viewers. Through films and drama series that explore themes reflecting real-life experiences and emotions, the platform aims to cultivate a deeper connection with this demographic. Complementing these efforts, iQIYI recently introduced the Standard VIP Family and Friends Membership service. This new offering allows members to add independent accounts at a discounted price, simplifying subscription and renewal processes for senior family members and making it easier for them to enjoy uninterrupted entertainment.

This commitment to accessibility and diverse content reflects iQIYI's broader vision of inclusivity and social responsibility. At the 2024 iQIYI World Conference, Yu GONG, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, highlighted the company's dedication to addressing the evolving needs of both the elderly population and children. "The segmented needs of these groups present both challenges and opportunities for businesses," said Gong. "Meeting their requirements will remain a key focus for iQIYI moving forward."

