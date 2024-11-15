iQIYI Introduces Standard VIP Family and Friends Membership to Enhance Subscription Flexibility and Premium Content Access

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, introduced its Standard VIP Family and Friends membership service in Chinese mainland. This new offering allows Standard VIP members to add a separate account at a discounted price, providing full access to iQIYI's extensive content library and offering an affordable way for families and friends to enjoy premium content together.

Under this new offering, Standard VIP members can add an additional account for just RMB8 (US$1.1) per month, while the main account subscription is available for RMB25 (US$3.5), bringing the total cost for both accounts to RMB33 (US$4.6).

The service ensures that each account operates independently, allowing users to have their own passwords, watch history, and tailored recommendations. This eliminates common frustrations from shared accounts, such as mismatched viewing progress. Each account supports login on up to five devices, ensuring that usage between the main and additional account remains entirely separate and uninterrupted.

As part of their VIP membership, subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits, including early access to highly anticipated drama series like Fangs of Fortune, as well as blockbuster hits like To the Wonder. iQIYI continues to expand its content library to meet the diverse tastes and preferences of its members. Upcoming sequels to beloved IPs, such as the farming-themed variety show Become a Farmer and the period detective drama Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty, are already in the pipeline.

Beyond long-form content, VIP members also gain exclusive access to iQIYI's new 'Micro-Drama Theater' and 'Short-Drama Theater', which cater to the growing demand for concise and compelling storytelling. The 'Micro-Drama Theater' will feature mobile-optimized vertical dramas lasting between 1 and 5 minutes. Meanwhile, the 'Short-Drama Theater' will introduce titles featuring episodes that range from 5 to 20 minutes in length, presented in a horizontal format. These offerings complement iQIYI's catalog of long-form video content, further enriching the entertainment options for members. With a continually expanding catalog, iQIYI remains committed to delivering high-quality content that resonates with its diverse audiences, ensuring a premium viewing experience for all members.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI