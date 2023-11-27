iQIYI Joins Forces with Leading Film Distributors in Malaysia and Singapore to Release Chinese Films

News provided by

iQIYI

27 Nov, 2023, 02:16 ET

Partnerships with GSC Movies and Clover Films broaden the selection of Chinese films for global viewers

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the partnerships with GSC Movies in Malaysia and Clover Films in Singapore. These collaborations aim to expand iQIYI's selection of premium Chinese films available to global viewers and leverage the extensive film distribution networks and rich experience of GSC Movies and Clover Films.

Continue Reading
A still of "Trending Topic"
A still of "Trending Topic"
A still of "The Invisible Guest"
A still of "The Invisible Guest"

YANG Xianghua, President of Movie & Overseas Business Group of iQIYI said, "We have witnessed a growing demand since we started distributing Chinese-language content to overseas market in 2017. In 2019, iQIYI embarked on a global expansion, enabling us to achieve simultaneous worldwide releases of iQIYI-produced content. This expansion has significantly enhanced timeliness and improved the overall user experience."

"By partnering with GSC Movies and Clover Films for theatrical distribution, we can seamlessly bring Chinese-language films to audiences in Singapore and Malaysia through effective resource integration. This collaboration not only enables us to cater to the local audience's appetite for Chinese-language films but also ensure timely access to new releases," said Yang.

As part of this partnership, the iQIYI-presented film Trending Topic, directed by XIN Yukun and starring ZHOU Dongyu, YUAN Hong, and SONG Yang, will be theatrically released in Singapore and Malaysia, following its release in Chinese mainland on December 1. Similarly, The Invisible Guest, directed by CHEN Zhuo and starring actors Greg HSU, Janine CHANG, Kara WAI, and Zheng YIN, will also be in theatres in Singapore and Malaysia after it debuts in Chinese cinemas on December 8.

"China movie productions have made significant advancements, setting new standards in terms of production scale and storytelling. GSC Movies is thrilled to collaborate with iQIYI in bringing high-quality content onto the silver screens for moviegoers in Malaysia," said Esther HAU, Head of Distribution & Co-Production from GSC Movies.

To date, iQIYI has already presented and distributed multiple successful theatrical films, including Break Through the Darkness, Hachiko, and Ping Pong: The Triumph. Upcoming films Trending Topics, The Invisible Guest, and Wolf Hiding will continue to captivate audiences as they hit the big screen consecutively at the end of this year and early next year.

LIM Teck, Managing Director of Clover Films said, "We are very happy to further enhance our partnership with iQIYI and be able to distribute quality movies in Singapore cinemas. We are thrilled to begin our new partnership with two exciting star-studded movies Trending Topic and The Invisible Guest. This is a fantastic opportunity to continue our collaboration with iQIYI and deliver quality content to Singapore audiences."

GSC Movies is the largest independent film distributor in Malaysia, offers a diverse range of content including Chinese films, Japanese anime, other Asian films, and independent English-language films. GSC Movies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Screen Cinemas, Malaysia's largest cinema chain. Established in 1987, Golden Screen Cinemas has become a prominent distribution channel with nearly 500 screens in 52 regions nationwide. Renowned for delivering exceptional movie-going experiences, Golden Screen Cinemas has earned numerous prestigious awards, cementing its reputation in the industry.

Clover Films, a leading film company in Singapore, has made significant contributions to the local film landscape since its inception. With a portfolio that includes co-produced and distributed over 30 Singaporean films and over 300 Asian films, Clover Films has introduced many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films to Singapore audiences. Among its noteworthy releases are the Korean hit Train to Busan, Oscar-winning Best Picture Parasite, Jackie Chan's Chinese Zodiac, as well as major Chinese successes like Shock Wave, Operation Red Sea, and iQIYI's production Man on the Edge and Almost Love.

iQIYI's collaboration with Clover Films extends beyond distribution to include production as well. The comedy film Reunion Dinner, directed by WANG Guoshen and starring Golden Horse Award winner LIU Yase was produced. The film made its exclusive online debut on iQIYI in January 2022, further exemplifying the partnership.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi

SOURCE iQIYI

