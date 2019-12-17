iQIYI Joint Production "Damp Season" Shortlisted at the 49th International Film Festival Rotterdam

Produced by celebrated Tibetan film director Pema Tseden as well as Geng Jun and directed by Gao Ming, Damp Season tells a story of a complicated relationship between a young couple, an independent girl and an eccentric boy that set in the humid environment of Southern China. "There's already talk of the 'Southern Wave', with acclaimed films such as Long Days Journey into Night and Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains all having had sub-tropical areas of China as its settings", as said by panel of the 49 th IFFR. Damp Season , director Gao Ming's first feature film, won multiple awards from the FIRST Film Festival and Beijing International Festival's Financing Forum.

"This recognition of Damp Season once again demonstrates our continuous output of quality content, especially our endeavors in art films," said Ya Ning, President of iQIYI Pictures. "iQIYI will continue to produce and bring premium content of all sorts to our audiences."

The IFFR is one of the most prestigious global film festivals in Europe. Since its founding in 1972, it has maintained its focus on independent and experimental filmmaking by showcasing emerging talents and established auteurs. Highly acclaimed by the global film industry and being just behind Berlin International Film Festival in annual viewers, the IFFR has become one of the most important film exhibitions and trading platforms around the world.

iQIYI Pictures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NASDAQ-listed online entertainment company iQIYI. In recent years, iQIYI has produced a number of internationally-renowned high-quality films, including The Widowed Witch, The Summer Is Gone, The Pluto Moment and Balloon, and restored heritage films such as Diary of a Nurse and The Adventure of Sanmao the Waif, winning iQIYI numerous awards at the Cannes International Film Festival, the Golden Horse Awards and the IFFR.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

