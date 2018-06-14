iQIYI Launches AI Competition to Promote Development of Video-based Biometric Identification Technology

In this unprecedented initiative, iQIYI will provide participants of the competition with the world's largest data set of celebrity video materials (iQIYI-VID) containing over 500,000 video segments of 5,000 celebrities from the world of entertainment, totaling over 1,000 hours.

Competitors will apply iQIYI's colossal data set to develop biometric recognition algorithms which attempt to identify celebrities through multiple factors such as the individual's face, voice, movement and clothing appearing in the video footage. The ability for biometric recognition through photographs has in some cases surpassed human capabilities, but considering variables such as different expression, pose, age, light conditions, make up and obstructions to view, the effectiveness of recognition algorithms within the context of video footage is still not sufficient to meet the demands of practical use. Throughout the competition contestants will have the opportunity to compete against and interact with some of leading figures in the AI field.

"The combination of iQIYI's massive digital video resources and leading AI technology means we are well positioned to take the field of video-based biometric recognition to the next level," said iQIYI Chief Technology Officer Liu Wenfeng.

"Through this competition we look forward to further enhancing the application of AI technology in the video industry, improving AI algorithms in partnership with leading programmers in the field and promoting the development of video-based biometric recognition technology in China and abroad."

According to the competition's schedule, from June 14 iQIYI will begin to release the iQIYI-VID training and validation datasets in batches, with the test dataset to be released on September 17. From this date iQIYI will begin to rank submissions, until the submission deadline on October 15. Competition winners will be announced on November 1, with iQIYI awarding the winning team a prize of 200,000 RMB. Second place will receive 100,000 RMB and third place 50,000RMB.

Competitors wishing to participate can visit http://challenge.ai.iqiyi.com/.

About iQIYI, In

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-launches-ai-competition-to-promote-development-of-video-based-biometric-identification-technology-300666336.html

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.