iQIYI Launches “AI Seniors Mode” on QIYIGUO TV, Further Improving Care for Elderly Users

The Mode enhanced the usability of the user interface and functionality such as content recommendation and auto-play. The Mode also added login features that allow senior users' family members to log in and pay for the services remotely. The App currently operates in 3 different modes – Normal Mode, Kids Mode and the AI Seniors Mode. By covering users of all age groups, the different modes on the App further optimizes users' entertainment experience and brings forward innovative methods that provide humanistic emotional care.

Considering that elderly users may encounter certain difficulties while navigating and searching content in the App's normal mode, the Mode features pop-up windows that show customized content recommendations that automatically enlarge and play after a 30-second buffer. The Mode also generates customized "card" genres that categorizes AI-generated recommendations of elderly users' favorite content. This helps simplify the content selection process.

Based on iQIYI's precise understanding of the users' TV watching behavior and content preferences, the Mode has been met with great acclaim since its launch and has served as an innovative solution that caters to the unique need of senior users. According to data, the next-day user retention rate of the "AI Seniors Mode" is doubled that of the App's Normal Mode. The Mode has also contributed to the steady increase of the average amount of time spent by users, the app stickiness and user activity levels.

As China's leading smart TV application, QIYIGUO TV actively explores and upgrades its content and viewing experience through utilizing its rich content resources and advantages in technology innovation. According to third-party data as of August 2019, QIYIGUO TV topped the ranking of the most-used OTT television service category. Going forward, iQIYI will continue to prioritize the fundamental needs of users and innovate in content and technology to optimize the large-screen TV entertainment experience.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

