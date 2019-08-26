iQIYI Launches "Branching Plot" Interactive Function on Its Original Variety Show "The Rap of China 2019"

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rap of China 2019, an original Chinese youth rap music variety show produced by iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently launched the "branching plot" function (the "Function") for its latest season, which is currently being broadcasted on iQIYI's online streaming platform. The Function enables viewers to watch different storylines by choosing through pop-up indications and viewers, for example, are given the choice to decide which celebrity guest the contestant would perform with. This is the first time the "branching plot" function is used in a Chinese variety show, marking iQIYI's latest endeavor in applying interactive features to its highly popular content.

By applying "choose-your-own-adventure" type of features to variety shows, iQIYI has once again set a precedent in the industry by integrating two of its advantages – original content and technological application. The Function improves the show's storytelling, engaging the viewer directly in the production process and allowing them to choose how the show proceeds.

Aside from variety shows, iQIYI is also applying interactive video technologies to films, online TV series, marketing materials and other media content. For example, iQIYI launched China's first domestic interactive film and television work titled His Smile in June this year, which used the "branching plot" interactive function with 21 pre-set storyline options and 17 possible endings, breaking the traditional film and television narrative structure and adding a "freedom of choice" element to the viewer experience. The Big Band, a music variety show by iQIYI, featured a "content exploring" interactive function which allowed viewers to access complementary performance content. Most recently, iQIYI launched China's first "interactive native video advertising" in The Rap of China 2019, which led China's advertising industry into a new era of interactive marketing. iQIYI also applied the interactive function to the trailer of Bohemian Rhapsody, bringing a breakthrough for trailers that are traditionally limited to a single plotline.

With the rapid development of 5G and AI, the traditional film and television content structure will continue to embrace new technologies like interactive video functions and VR. The Rap of China has already implemented AI technologies such as auto-generated subtitles, face and facial expression recognition into post-production. In addition, AI technology is also used in casting, making The Rap of China one of the first variety shows in China to have core show elements determined by AI technology. Going forward, iQIYI is committed to exploring the possibilities of technologies that are bound to change the landscape of China's online entertainment industry.

