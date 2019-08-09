iQIYI Launches China’s First Interactive Commercial in “The Rap of China 2019” to Further Reinforce Its Commercial Monetization Model

Native video advertising are commercials embedded in TV programs that feature characters from the show, serving as a complementary content for audiences that are watching. The Commercial features a rap battle between KeyNG and Fox, two popular contestants from The Rap of China 2019 , in which they rap about the product and the brand advertised. Supported by interactive functions, the Commercial allows audiences to view extended solo-rap parts from either of the contestants through pop-up indications that viewers can choose from. Being the first to apply interactive video features to native video advertising, iQIYI is committed to enhancing the commercial value of entertainment IP content while also continuing to explore the possibilities of interactive marketing.

"Through launching interactive commercials, iQIYI is setting a precedent in the level of viewer engagement and story-telling that can be achieved in brand advertisements," said Liu Wenfeng, iQIYI's Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG). "The application of interactive video functions allows the Commercial to cater to the unique and diverse needs of different audiences by giving them the option to obtain additional information on the product and brand without comprising the flow of the show."

Integrated with interactive video features and native video advertising, product and brand messages are delivered to audiences in a more effective way as the interactive video feature breaks the one-way communication approach of traditional commercials, enabling viewers to process the information in a more engaging manner. This increased engagement is further highlighted by the "freedom of choice" element of the interactive function, offering viewers a better-customized commercial viewing experience. In addition, through interactive commercials, brands will also gain deeper insights of marketing methods as data retrieved from interactive commercials allow them to see which products or promotion methods are more effective among different audience groups.

With the rapid development of 5G and AI, traditional marketing methods will continue to adopt technologies such as interactive video functions. Aside from interactive commercials, iQIYI is also applying interactive video technologies to film and television works, making it the first in the industry to incorporate features taken from the interactive video guideline (IVG), an industry-wide guideline launched in May this year by iQIYI. Going forward, iQIYI is committed to exploring the possibilities of technologies that are bound to change the landscape of China's entertainment industry.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

