iQIYI Launches Interactive Video Platform Plug-in in Premiere Pro, An Easier and More Accessible Way of Making Interactive Videos

With the popularity of personalized experiences and the development of new innovations, interactive video is becoming an industry trend with massive potential. The IVP plug-in seamlessly addresses challenges that interactive video creators are facing, from content creation and filming to post-production, based on an industry standard editing software, making the production more flexible and convenient.

"The IVP plug-in is our further attempt to explore interactive videos. We will continue providing our audience with more comprehensive and immersive innovations for the ultimate viewing and entertaining experience," said Liu Wenfeng, iQIYI's Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG).

As the pioneer of interactive video in China, iQIYI launched world's first professional Interactive Video Guideline to standardize interactive content creation in May 2019. After that, iQIYI has already applied interactive video standards to iQIYI's original content. In the first interactive film and television work in China, His Smile, iQIYI uses the "branching plot" function with 21 pre-set storyline options and 17 possible endings to give audiences more choices. With the "content exploring" feature, audiences are able to explore additional information and extended material while watching "The Big Band". Going forward, iQIYI will continue to lead the industry by further updating and developing the standards, tools, and templates of interactive video.

