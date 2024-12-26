iQIYI leads genre-specific storytelling with the return of its trend-setting 'Light On Theater,' featuring seven new suspense dramas

Five years on, the pioneering drama brand remains the benchmark for suspense

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, announced this month the return of its acclaimed "Light On Theater," celebrating the fifth anniversary of this suspense-themed drama brand. Featuring seven new titles with star-studded casts and renowned production teams, the lineup is set to reinforce iQIYI's leadership in suspense storytelling and highlight the success of its genre-driven model.

“Let Wind Goes By” Drama Series Poster

The new slate follows the distinctive style of "Light On Theater" with gripping narratives and rich character development as a lens to explore the depth of human nature. Highlights include the drama "Low IQ Crime," which brings a fresh dark comedy element to the genre, and "Let Wind Goes By," which premiered on Dec. 26 and breaks new ground as one of the first suspense series set in Northwest China as it follows two generations of police officers entangled in a complex web of relationships. The lineup also features "A Life for a Life," a compelling prison drama exploring the dynamic between a detention officer and an escaped convict. Other anticipated titles include "Drifting Away," "Dead End," "Breaking the Shadows" and "Justifiable Defense."

Since its launch in 2020, "Light On Theater" has emerged as one of China's first and most influential drama brands, offering a curated collection of premium suspense series. The label's breakout hit "The Bad Kids" debuted that same year and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The series earned critical acclaim and dominated social media conversations, setting a new benchmark for Chinese suspense storytelling with its masterful pacing and nuanced exploration of social issues. This pioneering success has sparked a surge in high-quality suspense productions across the industry that continues today, helping establish suspense as one of the most sought-after genres in Chinese entertainment.

"Our dedication to premium suspense content has created an incredibly engaged viewer base, with high-quality productions driving strong user retention," says Ying DAI, iQIYI senior vice president and head of "Light On Theater." "We continuously innovate our content possibilities and boldly push the boundaries of storytelling within the genre, consistently surpassing audience expectations."

Building on the success of "Light On Theater," iQIYI has expanded its genre-based approach with "Love On Theater" for romance and "Laugh On Theater" for comedy series, both of which have been well-received by audiences. This year's launch of "Dajia Theater," meaning "master of literature," and "Weichen Theater," meaning "tiny dust," which focus on literary adaptations and innovative mini-series respectively, further demonstrates iQIYI's commitment to serving diverse audience preferences while maintaining premium production standards across genres.

Global recognition

"Light On Theater" has also gained overseas recognition for its premium content, becoming increasingly popular among global audiences in addition to traditional genres like fantasy period dramas.

Standout series "The Bad Kids" and "The Long Night" won consecutive awards at the Asia Contents Awards (ACA) of the Busan International Film Festival, while "Why Try to Change Me Now" marked a milestone last year as the first Chinese-language series to be selected for the Berlinale Series.

The strong reception in overseas markets demonstrates how iQIYI's meticulously crafted stories resonate with audiences through their universal themes of human nature. Notably, "The Bad Kids" was adapted into a local version in Japan in 2024, highlighting its widespread appeal.

