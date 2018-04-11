iQIYI Original Content Wins Awards at New York Festivals World's Best TV & Films Competition

"Tientsin Mystic," an adventure series set in the 1930s, has been viewed nearly 2 billion times since its premiere on iQIYI last July. "Burning Ice", a 12-episode crime series from veteran Chinese director Han Sanping, was also a massively popular hit. The elaborate production and cinema-level quality of the two shows exemplifies iQIYI's commitment to world-class content and production values. Both series were picked up by American distributor Netflix as well as several major streaming platforms in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

"We are thrilled that our original content has been recognized with these prestigious honors from the New York Festivals," said Leon Chen, vice president of marketing with iQIYI. "For several years, iQIYI has been investing in high-quality original programming to bring our viewers a premium entertainment experience. We are delighted that our content has begun to gain recognition from overseas viewers as well."

iQIYI established its reputation for high-quality original content with the launch of the massively popular "The Lost Tomb," one of the first original internet dramas in China. In recent years, iQIYI has released a string of hit dramas including "With You" and "The Mystic Nine", and has pioneered the internet variety show genre with huge hits including "Qipa Talk," released in 2014 and currently in its fourth season.

In 2018, iQIYI also launched several popular reality shows, including street dance competition "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" and China's first robot combat program "Clash Bots", which have attracted significant public attention.

New York Festivals was founded in 1957 with the aim of honoring the best television and film produced around the globe; it is one of the most influential festivals in North America. Today, the festival is widely regarded as the world's most international in scope, with more than 40 countries participating last year.

About iQIYI Inc.

