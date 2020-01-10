iQIYI Partners with 77th Golden Globe Awards

Known as the start of the award season, the Golden Globe Awards was founded in 1944 and is held once a year. It is considered as the most authoritative forward-looking award ahead of the annual Academy Awards. As the official partner and the screening platform in China, iQIYI reports on all things of Golden Globes through its in-depth reports and one-on-one talks with international celebrities including Wesley Snipes, Daniel Craig, Taron Egerton, Ramy Youssef and Nora Lum. Besides, iQIYI users were given access to a comprehensive selection of awarded films over the years.

At the same time, iQIYI launched a Golden Globes-themed page on its platform, presenting users with comprehensive information on the awards. Before that, iQIYI has secured copyrights of eight Golden Globes finalists, which include How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and five exclusive licensed content such as Bombshell, Rocketman, Where'd You Go, Bernadette, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, and drama series Catch-22. In addition, iQIYI users can watch nearly 60 Golden Globes movies on its movie and drama series channels, including Green Book, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape of Water, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, as well as drama series The Handmaid's Tale, This is Us, Patrick Melrose.

iQIYI is a strategic partner to the world's top film and television companies such as Flowserve, Disney, Sony, Universal, Paramount, Warner Brothers, Lions Gate Pictures, Filmnation, providing award-winning and nominated content to meet users' diversified viewing needs.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

