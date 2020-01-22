iQIYI Partners with MBT and Panabit to Bring HD 4K Blu-ray Streaming Services "Qisubo" to Myanmar

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that its innovative high-speed streaming service "Qisubo" is now available in Myanmar as a result of a new partnership with Myanmar's leading telecommunication operator Myanmar Broadband Telecom Co., Ltd. ("MBT") and optimization solution provider Panabit. Through "Qisubo", Myanmar MBT customers can view content in 1080P and 4K quality when using the iQIYI App. This development demonstrates iQIYI's growing presence and service capabilities in the Southeast Asian market.

Under this cooperation, MBT provides a fiber backbone that establishes SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) connections with iQIYI's global backbone through WAN (Wide Area Network) optimization capabilities provided by Panabit. This enables iQIYI's content to be launched in Myanmar through its "Qisubo" service, covering 14 major cities in the country. iQIYI, MBT and Panabit have cooperated to achieve better control of the network as well as precise scheduling of cloud-network integration, making content distribution more efficient. The partnership will enhance iQIYI's services in Myanmar and the overall entertainment experience of overseas users while also reducing network cost, strengthening copyright protection and improving playback smoothness.

"As the influence of 5G and AI on the entertainment industry increases, iQIYI will continue to employ its technological advantages overseas to ensure that users in different geographies and network environments can easily access entertainment content and experience of the highest quality", said Liu Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG) of iQIYI.

According to the E-Conomy SEA 2019 Report published by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, Southeast Asia's Internet economy is expected to grow from $32 billion in 2015 to $300 billion by 2025. iQIYI officially launched its international services through the iQIYI App in June 2019 and established a strategic partnership with leading Malaysian media brand Astro in November 2019. At present, "Qisubo" adopts an edge cloud-based content distribution network that enhances content coverage and distribution efficiency, allowing overseas iQIYI users to get high-quality content faster and more consistently through the iQIYI App.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

