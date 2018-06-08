iQIYI Pictures' "Blue Amber" Shortlisted for Awards at the 2018 Shanghai International Film Festival

The motion picture was produced by iQIYI's film division, iQIYI Pictures, as part of the company's program to produce and distribute films by first-time directors. The success is a recognition of iQIYI's innovative model which seeks to combine the strength of its internet platform with film content of unmatched quality.

"Blue Amber" tells a story of a widow who takes financial revenge on the family involved in the killing of her husband. It was adapted from the novella "Two Hundred and Forty Months of Life" by esteemed Chinese author Xu Yigua and was written and directed by Zhou Jie, a rising young star in the world of Chinese cinema. "Blue Amber" is Zhou Jie's debut film and was developed through iQIYI's 'Plan 17' , an initiative designed to cultivate new and exciting directors in China. The film script was awarded "Best Film Investment Project" in the "Young Directors" category at the 2016 Shanghai International Film Festival.

"We are delighted about Blue Amber's nomination for two 'Asian New Talent' awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival." said Ya Ning, president of iQIYI Pictures, "It is truly inspiring to see an artist as talented as Zhou Jie won such deserved recognition, and iQIYI is proud to play a part in kick starting the careers of all the first-time directors who are taking part in our 'Plan 17'."

iQIYI has expanded the scope of its film business and participated fully in different sectors of the entertainment industry. It's working with top-tier international studios to acquire distribution rights for well-known blockbuster titles; while promoting the development of the online film industry. At the same time, it has also tapped into theatrical films production and distribution in recent years, with a number of original films winning international critical acclaims.

In addition to "Blue Amber", other iQIYI in-house productions include "The Summer is Gone", which picked up two major awards at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards and "The Pluto Moment", which was selected for showing at the prestigious 'Directors Fortnight' at Cannes. iQIYI produced "Mirrors and Feathers" recently won "Best Feature Film" and "Best Director" awards at the FIRST Youth Film Festival, also winning the Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam, as well as the Silver Lady Harimaguada Award for Best Film, Best New Director and the Best Actress award at Spain's Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival.

In animation, iQIYI's "Spycies" recently won recognition as the first Chinese-made animation film to be honored with a showing at "Annecy Goes To Cannes", a prestigious animation industry event held at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the same time, iQIYI has also successfully explored opportunities with commercial movie theaters. ' Youth', a movie co-produced by iQIYI Pictures, has been extremely well received by audiences and achieved great success at the box office. Looking forward, iQIYI Pictures' prolific output of world-class video content is far from abetting, with the company having produced or invested in ten major films over the last year, with a further nine titles slated for 2018. Among the releases scheduled for this year is a joint action-comedy film project with an US studio 'The H Collective', featuring a script from "Thor: Ragnarok" co-writer Craig Kyle.

