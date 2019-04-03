iQIYI Provides In-Vehicle Entertainment Solution for Ford’s New SYNC+ Infotainment System, Powered by Baidu

iQIYI continues to demonstrate its efforts to improve user experience and benefits by venturing into the field of in-vehicle online video streaming services, helping to pave a new path for, as well as raise the value of, the online video streaming industry with its new in-vehicle entertainment solution.

Synchronized with the FordPass App and powered by an extensive range of functions including intelligent voice assist, customized recommendations, in-vehicle online video streaming, smart navigation and vehicle-to-smart home connectivity, SYNC+ will provide Chinese customers with an upgraded in-vehicle experience.

Through SYNC+, users will be able to access all copyrighted content from iQIYI's massive content database and achieve voice commands through an intelligent voice recognition function. In addition, by logging into their iQIYI accounts using the car's interface, users can access their viewing history and receive user-customized content recommendations, allowing them a seamless viewing experience. Customers can relax and enjoy movies and TV programs while parked, for example while waiting for their children to finish school.

iQIYI has developed this flexible in-vehicle entertainment solution to address the consumers' increasingly sophisticated needs when using their vehicles. Powered by AI technology and a professional UX product design, it offers a range of valuable services including VIP membership access, which will help deliver a premium in-vehicle video entertainment experience to users and help iQIYI and Ford achieve a mutually beneficial partnership.

"Intelligent vehicles are becoming a major part of our new way of life, as we embrace trends like connectivity, autonomy, electrification and the sharing economy," said Duan Youqiao, Senior Vice President at iQIYI, "iQIYI will constantly strengthen cooperation with automotive industry players as we explore more innovative strategies to optimize in-vehicle entertainment solutions and strive to achieve and offer a brand new experience for our users."

