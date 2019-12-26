iQIYI Receives Dual Certifications of ISO 27001 and ISO 29151 to Guard Global Users' Information Security and Privacy

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 ("ISO 27001") and ISO/IEC 29151:2017 ("ISO 29151") certifications by the international certification authority DNV GL. This represents an important milestone for the Company in its information security management and user privacy protection capabilities, and also as the first company in China's online video industry to obtain dual certifications simultaneously.

"It is our responsibility, obligation and commitment to guard data security and privacy for our users", said Liu Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG) of iQIYI. "We will make further efforts to follow instructions by ISO 27001 and ISO 29151, and keep improving our security management and technical capabilities, to enhance our core competitiveness and receive more and better results".

ISO 27001 is the most authoritative, widely recognized and applied certification in the information security sector. ISO 29151, as the universal standard on individual identification information protection, covers 26 control domains and 181 control measures. Based on the security guidance of personal privacy in ISO 29151 and the information security system in ISO 27001, iQIYI has established a brand-new global information security system across various key functions including system audit, data security, asset management, personnel training, as well as its working process. The product management, research and development, testing, as well as operation of iQIYI's video streaming services, membership and account application systems have all passed the DNV GL verification.

"Information security and privacy protection are at the core of internet businesses", said Chenli, Vice President and Director of Business Development in DNV GL Business Assurance Greater China. "We will work together with iQIYI to push forward the implementation of relevant standards and further improve the information management capabilities of the industry."

Information security and privacy protection have become widely discussed topics amongst the internet industry and public. An information security system that meets international standards has become an important way for companies to protect its users' privacy and information security. iQIYI has been implementing the best practice and optimizing its security frameworks to guard the company's business operations.

"iQIYI has understood the importance of information security and privacy protection of users since the beginning of its business. The certification of ISO 27001 and ISO 29151 proves that the company has reached higher standards on information security and privacy protection, allowing it to gain the trust from oversea users as well," said Ye Tao, Vice President of iQIYI. "Meanwhile, iQIYI also integrated the SaaS platform into its security system, which brings the company's security system to the next level."

In June 2019, iQIYI officially launched its global iQIYI App, providing high-quality localized services for its global audiences. The iQIYI App provides subtitles and intelligent search features that run in multiple languages including Chinese, English, Malay, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese among others. iQIYI's comprehensive security system would provide solid support to its increasingly diversified and internationalized business, protecting the privacy of global users and strengthening its information security on top of offering premium entertainment services and localized operations. iQIYI will continue its collaborations with DNV GL to upgrade its standards of information security and user privacy management in order to lead the internet industry development and guard the company's diversified global business operations.

