iQIYI Releases May Holiday Content Consumption Report, Showcasing Robust Viewer Engagement Across Genres

BEIJING, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, released its viewership data and content trends for the May Day holiday (May 1-5). The data revealed a 12% sequential increase in total viewing time compared with the previous period, demonstrating strong viewer engagement across various genres, including drama series, films, variety shows, and sports programming.

The holiday season witnessed a remarkable 37% sequential increase in the total viewing time for iQIYI's film channel, with Pegasus 2, Article 20, and YOLO claiming the top three spots. Variety shows channel also saw a significant 35% growth in viewing time compared with the previous period, driven by rising popularity of immersive detective and agricultural themed experiences. While The Rap of China returned to its new season, popular IPs such as Keep Running and Become a Farmer continued to receive widespread acclaim and brought laughter to audiences.

Furthermore, iQIYI's sports programming channel attracted a diverse range of viewers, resulting in a 71% sequential surge in total viewing time compared with the previous period. As highlighted in the recent 2024 iQIYI World Conference, the company has prepared an impressive lineup for sports enthusiasts, featuring prestigious global events such as the 2024 UEFA European Championship, the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and prominent golf and tennis Grand Slam tournaments.

The report also highlighted the interesting correlation between the viewing times of popular drama series and the popularity of the corresponding filming locations. The iQIYI original Chinese series To the Wonder, which selected for CANNESERIES this year, gained traction even before its official release, with trailers gaining over 3.88 million views on social media platform Weibo. Concurrently, the Altay region, where the story is set, experienced a significant 37.92% annual increase in domestic visits during the initial three days of the holiday.

Likewise, iQIYI's blockbuster drama series The Knockout witnessed a 17% sequential uptick in viewing time during the holiday period, while its filming location, Jiangmen city in Guangdong province, welcomed 2.2 million visits, marking a 10.36% yearly rise.

The robust viewership of premium content across genres reflects iQIYI's dedication to delivering high-quality and diverse offerings. Reaffirming its commitment to premium content, the company has unveiled an impressive array of over 300 new titles at its World Conference last month, catering to users' growing demand for elevated aesthetic and emotional experiences.

