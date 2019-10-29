iQIYI Releases Season 2 of Original Animation Series “Beyond the Ocean”, Boosting Production Capabilities by Engaging Gaming and Film Production Teams

Adapted from the popular book series of the same name, the Animation received widespread praise from fans of the original novel and animation fans upon the release of its first season. The first season went on to win Best Art Award for the animation category at the first "AniSpark" Domestic Original Animation Ceremony and the Outstanding Production Award of the animation category at the 2018 China Internet Audio-Visual Conference.

iQIYI is also interested in utilizing the full potential value of Beyond the Ocean's IP and has already used virtual reality sensory simulation technologies to develop a Beyond the Ocean VR game that was released this summer. A spin-off online drama that is directed by well-known director Huang Jianxin is also due for release soon.

iQIYI is dedicated to enhancing its capabilities in producing high-quality original animations and ever since it entered the animation business in 2014, the Company has created multiple successful domestic animations such as the series of Fantasy Land, Be My Wife and The Grand Lord. Going forward, iQIYI will continue to use its experience and production resources to release more productions that are considered as classics of high-quality Chinese animation to boost the healthy development of the domestic animation market.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

