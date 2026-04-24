iQIYI Returns to LVL UP EXPO 2026 in Las Vegas with Blacklyte, Debuting Peter Pau AI Theater and Immersive AI Experiences

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI International showcases AI-powered storytelling, Chinese anime, and VIP giveaways at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 24–26, 2026, in partnership with premium Canadian immersive ecosystem brand, Blacklyte.

Founded in 2010, iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) is one of Asia's largest online entertainment platforms, and iQIYI International, launched in 2019, now serves over 100 million users across 190+ territories with a user interface and subtitles in 13 languages.

Characters from iQIYI and Blacklyte's collaborative projects, including The Great Ruler, In Search of God, and Embers.

Experience the Future of AI Storytelling

At this year's LVL UP EXPO, iQIYI debuts the Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater, celebrating the Oscar-winning cinematographer of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Attendees will experience three AI-generated short films that demonstrate real-world applications of AI-driven storytelling and were completed with the assistance of iQIYI's proprietary AI technology and under the guidance of human creators and artists.

Day 1 - Celestial Quest: The first work from the AI Theater delivers sci-fi action as survivors fight back.

Day 2 - Shrouded Hamet: A mysterious sound-transmitting stone binds the fates of two young girls.

Day 3 - A tale of the snake-catcher: A decree to hunt snakes forces a human to transform into a giant serpent.

"We are thrilled to return to LVL UP EXPO for our second consecutive year," said Mr. Leo Geng, Senior Vice President of iQIYI. "Our AI Theater offers a new way to experience storytelling, and thanks to our amazing partner Blacklyte, we can offer an immersive experience unlike anywhere else at the expo."

Global Success & 2026 Lineup

Following the global success of iQIYI's original Pursuit of Jade, iQIYI continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver high-performing content in international markets. iQIYI's 2026 original lineup features over 400 new titles, strengthening its content pipeline and long-term content supply. Highlights include fantasy romance Fate Chooses You starring Ren Jialun, and the highly anticipated romance drama Overdo starring Zhang Linghe and Wang Churan.

Visit the Blacklyte Booth co-presented with iQIYI for immersive AI Theater, VIP giveaways, free merch, and a photo booth.

Event Details: April 24–26, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall. Booth 317

Badges at https://lvlupexpo.com/

SOURCE iQIYI