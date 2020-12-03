iQIYI Scores Big Wins at 2020 Golden Rooster Awards

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that two of its films, My Himalayas and Flaming Cloud, won multiple awards at the prestigious 33rd China Film Golden Rooster Awards.

My Himalayas scooped the award for Best Low-Budget Feature while Flaming Cloud won the awards for Most Promising Director, Superior Project in Selected Category and Most Recommended Project by Investors, which beat over 1,000 films submitted in its category. In addition, Wang Rui won Best Director for Chaogtu with Sarula, which will be aired on iQIYI platform.

iQIYI has always partnered with filmmakers in areas such as production, copyright collaboration and online distribution to explore new ways of storytelling and business modes, supporting them by providing distribution channels for films of all genres to reach viewers worldwide.

As a co-producer and distributer of low-to-medium budget films, iQIYI keeps an eye on outstanding filmmakers who have inspiring stories to tell.

A number of works jointly produced by iQIYI, including The Summer Is Gone, Mirrors and Feathers and The Moment of Pluto, have attracted attention at international film festivals. Balloon, which is currently in theaters, and the forthcoming Tough Out have been widely acclaimed for their creative narrative structures and touching performances.

With regards to art films, iQIYI has always been a strong supporter and advocate. Apart from Chaogtu with Sarula, the exclusive copyrights of which were acquired by iQIYI, many other quality Chinese art films such as What's In The Darkness, The Summer is Gone, Kaili Blues, Love Education, Spring Tide and Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains, as well as award-winning overseas titles La La Land, Happy as Lazzaro and Bohemian Rhapsody have all been picked up by iQIYI for online streaming. The combination of indie and mainstream titles complement each other and helps diversify iQIYI's content offering, providing a richer selection of films for iQIYI's users.

iQIYI also owns the exclusive copyright of three Golden Rooster Awards winners, namely, Liberation, Ne Zha and Better Days, showcasing the Company's strong purchasing power.

Going forward, iQIYI will continue to work with professionals in the film industry in a wide range of areas spanning production, copyright collaboration and online distribution.

While it did not win any awards, iQIYI's art film Spring Tide was nominated for Best Feature Film and Best Director. The film, distributed through the Company's premium video-on-demand (PVOD) channel, received wide attention and garnered an exceptional reputation immediately following its online release. The nominations once again confirmed that high-quality films and inspiring stories can transcend modes of distribution and screen sizes to generate the same emotional reactions and enjoyment.

Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is widely considered as one of the most prestigious awards for Chinese-language films.

This year, a total of 155 films were shortlisted and 19 winners announced during the four-day film festival, which concluded on November 28 at the Strait Grand Theater in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.

Related Links

www.iqiyi.com

