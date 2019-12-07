iQIYI Scream Night 2020 Sparks the Year's Entertainment Highlights

Dr. Gong unveiled iQIYI's new mission " Make dreams inspired and happiness immersed " at the iQIYI Scream Night 2020. "The mission is our responsibility and duty," said Dr. Gong, "iQIYI hopes to help everyone enrich and realize their dreams and grow together with them. Meanwhile, we hope to bring happiness to our users through technologies such as AI, 5G and VR, in a faster and easier way."

iQIYI's New Mission: Make dreams inspired and happiness immersed

Since the establishment, iQIYI has built an ecosystem with IP at its core across diversified entertainment services, such as film, drama, variety shows, comics, literature, games and interactive communities. It also deploys innovative technologies to meet users' needs. iQIYI hopes to inspire users to be more willing to pursue a better life and to give users the courage and confidence to pursue and realize their dreams.

Meanwhile, thanks to technology-driven innovations, the entertainment industry has reached a new level of growth. iQIYI remains committed to bringing happiness to users in a faster and easier way. Driven by AI-based technologies, the company continues to explore technological innovations, including the application of VR and AR, and to establish a user-oriented entertainment service network. By employing the power of technology on the platform, iQIYI will continue to enrich users' entertainment experience, so more people can enjoy the happiness and joy of an entertainment world.

Full release of 37 honors and iQIYI's entertainment content strength

Based on a review of the year in entertainment industry, iQIYI unveiled 37 honors for popular and outstanding works in drama, music, variety shows, film and other categories. While recognizing outstanding works in entertainment, the company also set up a tribute section for works and programs related to charity organizations, the police and the fire brigade.

The drama series Go Go Squid! was honored Show of the Year jointly by iQIYI and Sina Weibo, while Li Xian and Yang Zi won Scream Prince and Scream Princess respectively. TFBOYS, the renowned youth idol group in China, was honored Scream Group.

iQIYI's original drama content was recognized for its excellence. The prestigious movie stars Zhang Zhen and Ni Ni were honored Male and Female Character of the Year in Drama with Love and Destiny. The Thunder, based on the true story of anti-drug police, received VIP's Choice of Drama and Annual Tribute Show to the Police. New actors including Li Yitong, Liu Yuning, Xiao Yan, Fei Qiming, Jiang Peiyao and Hu Yitian won New Drama Actors of the Year for their outstanding performances.

The boy idol group UNINE who made their debut on the variety show Qing Chun You Ni was recognized as Most Popular Group of the Year, while The Rap of China 2019 was granted Variety Show of the Year.

In the tribute section, iQIYI's "Growth Plan Inspired by Movies" and "The Box of Hope", both of which support poverty-stricken regions and explore the lifestyles and enrich the lives of local children, were honored Social Responsible Project of the Year; the film The Bravest, focusing on fire fighters, received Firefighting Film of the Year.

In 2019, iQIYI has continued to make hit content and technological breakthroughs, providing users with a number of high-quality shows across the categories of drama, variety shows and vertical entertainment content. The Thunder, The Golden Eyes, Arsenal Military Academy and other high-quality productions explored diverse themes such as youth, suspense and realism. Variety shows such as Qing Chun You Ni, I'm CZR, The Big Band and The Rap of China 2019 led to a surge in youth-driven inspirational content, exploring youth culture. Relying on the advantages in original content, iQIYI has continued to produce high-quality drama, film and variety shows, while achieving breakthroughs in the creation of vertical content for targeted audiences.

Now running for six years, iQIYI Scream Night has become one of the most influential annual entertainment ceremonies, reviewing the highlights of the year, paying tribute to high-quality content and artists, and exploring future trends of the industry. Interactive performances between virtual idols and real artists have been realized through AR, holographic projection and other technologies. The 5G live broadcast and VR panorama live broadcast give users a full immersion experience in Scream Night. Going forward, iQIYI will continue providing quality entertainment experiences for users, further enhancing its reputation as the entertainment kingdom, with a focus on both content and technology.

