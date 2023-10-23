iQIYI Signed Strategic Partnership With Tourism Authority of Thailand

News provided by

iQIYI

23 Oct, 2023, 06:09 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading streaming platform iQIYI has signed a strategic partnership letter of intent with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today in Beijing at a ceremony attended by Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Governor of TAT Thapanee Kiatphaibool, iQIYI President of movies and overseas business group Yang Xianghua, as well as representatives from seven Chinese leading businesses Ant Group, Ctrip, Huawei, JegoTrip, Meituan, Spring Airlines and Sina News.

(PRNewsfoto/iQIYI)
(PRNewsfoto/iQIYI)
(PRNewsfoto/iQIYI)
(PRNewsfoto/iQIYI)

With this strategic partnership, iQIYI and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will work together actively in Thai language productions, collaboration and exchange of China-Thailand talents, as well as setting Chinese language productions in Thailand.

Yang Xianghua, President of movies and overseas business at iQIYI, said: "TV and Films provide a window for tourists to experience different cultures. Ten years ago, the Chinese comedy Lost in Thailand elevated the interest in Thailand tourism among Chinese tourists. As the biggest OTT and production company in China, iQIYI has set up a local office in Thailand to continue fostering the cultural exchange between China and Thailand through high quality content productions."

"Through our streaming platform, we make our Thai drama available to audiences from 190+ markets across the world, inviting global viewers to experience the creativity and quality of Thai productions. iQIYI plans to kick off 5 to 10 Thai productions in 2024. By the end of 2023, we will begin production on two Thai language originals, while commencing the shooting of FOURTRY, iQIYI's reality show on street fashion, in Thailand. At the same time, we will actively introduce Thai artists into Chinese productions including drama, films and variety shows. We look forward to deepening iQIYI's development in Thailand under the partnership with Tourism Authority of Thailand. Hand-in-hand, we aim to showcase the beauty of Thailand and its culture to the world."

iQIYI launched "iQIYI International", www.iq.com and apps, a service tailored to global viewers with Asian TV and films as core offerings. iQIYI International is accessible via almost any internet-connected device, across 191 territories in the world, with UI and subtitles of 12 languages including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, English, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Spanish. It has served more than 100 Million users with more than 1,700 drama series, variety shots, anime and 3,500 films. iQIYI manages its overseas operations via dual headquarters in Beijing and Singapore, with the setup of independent functions for content, product, R&D, membership, advertisement sales, and marketing. iQIYI also has its local offices based in Thailand, Malaysia, North America.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi 

SOURCE iQIYI

