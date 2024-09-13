iQIYI Sparks a New Wave in China's Comedy Scene with 'The King of Stand-up Comedy'

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, has sparked a fresh surge of enthusiasm for stand-up comedy with the launch of its original show, The King of Stand-up Comedy. The show has quickly gained acclaim and generated widespread social buzz since its debut, highlighting iQIYI's commitment to producing high-quality comedy content. In addition to discovering new creative talent, the show has seamlessly integrated online and offline markets, fostering sustainable growth in the domestic comedy industry.

Initiated by the legendary Hong Kong film star and director Stephen Chow, the show features 44 groups of comedians vying for the coveted title of 'King of Comedy.' Since its release in mid-August, the show has rapidly gained popularity, achieving a content popularity index of about 8,700. It has also topped iQIYI's variety show charts in overseas markets, including the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

The show, with the slogan of "From Ordinary to King of Comedy," aims to inspire everyone to step onto the stand-up comedy stage and share their life observations. It provides a platform for individuals from all walks of life, including crosstalk performers, rappers, delivery workers, civil servants, and even those with speech and visual impairments, to express themselves through their unique life experiences.

Chow once elaborated on this theme, stating that "the king of comedy" represents a group of ordinary people who passionately pursue their dreams despite numerous challenges. He highlights their authenticity and resilience, urging everyone to become protagonists in their own stories and embody the spirit of perseverance and enthusiasm in their quest to overcome obstacles.

In April, as part of its ongoing commitment to the comedy genre, iQIYI announced a partnership with Stephen Chow's Bingo Group to produce innovative content that spans various formats and genres, further expanding their collaboration on popular IPs.

Building on the success of previous comedy hits like Super Sketch Show, The King of Stand-up Comedy further enriches iQIYI's comedy ecosystem. The two seasons of Super Sketch Show not only garnered immense success but also discovered numerous actors for iQIYI's comedy-focused 'Laugh on Theater.' These actors have since starred in popular series such as A Soldier's Story, The Great Nobody, and Our Parallel Universes.

Industry data indicates that comedy clubs and offline shows in Chinese mainland have seen substantial growth over the past few years. Furthering this trend, iQIYI has collaborated with over 40 comedy clubs for the show, bringing both top performers and emerging talents to the forefront. The show also provides a platform for these clubs to exchange ideas and break down barriers between online and offline comedy, driving the industry forward and promoting sustainable development.

