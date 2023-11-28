iQIYI Spotlights Exceptional Content at Scream Night 2023 Celebration in Macao

News provided by

iQIYI

28 Nov, 2023, 06:19 ET

Partnership with Galaxy Arena in culture and entertainment in Macao

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its signature annual iQIYI Scream Night at the Galaxy Arena in Macao. During the event, the company awarded 52 honors across various categories from dramas to variety shows and film, recognizing premium content and outstanding artists that deeply engage diverse audiences globally.

Continue Reading

Now in its ninth year since launching in 2014, the star-studded event continues to command attention with its impressive celebrity lineup and spectacular performances. This year, it reached new heights, with unforgettable highlights that included viral cast reunions and captivating live performances of popular soundtrack music.

In the drama category, a number of iQIYI-presented series were honored with awards. Fan-favorites such as Road Home and Bright Eyes in the Dark earned the honor of "Drama of the Year" for their impactful storytelling. iQIYI-produced Why Try to Change Me Now took "Mini Series of the Year," while the epic historical drama Destined earned "Long Series of the Year." The massively successful Story of Kunning Palace received "Most Popular Drama of the Year," affirming its strong audience connection.

In the variety show category, The Big Band 3, produced by iQIYI, claimed the "Stage Presentation of the Year," while The Rap of China 2023 was celebrated as the "Most Popular Variety Show." Among the film category, three films including the iQIYI-presented The Comeback were recognized as "Cloud Cinema's Influential Film of the Year," while five films including iQIYI-presented Trending Topic were recognized as "Highly Anticipated Film of the Year." These categories underscored iQIYI's ongoing commitment to developing innovative and engaging content that resonates with a new generation of viewers.

Four exceptional iQIYI originals — The Knockout, Destined, Mysterious Lotus Casebook, and Story of Kunning Palace — have each exceeded 10,000 on the iQIYI content popularity index, gaining special honors and bringing the total number of inductees to ten. GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, together with renowned directors LI Shaohong and ZHENG Xiaolong, presented these crowning achievements on stage, marking a milestone in the celebration of premium content on the platform.

This event also marked a new strategic partnership between iQIYI and Galaxy Arena, the new landmark of culture and entertainment in Macao. Under the agreement, iQIYI Scream Night will be held at the Galaxy Arena for three consecutive years starting this year.

The two partners will leverage their respective strengths and resources to actively collaborate across variety shows, dramas, immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, and large-scale entertainment events. Further underlining this collaboration, the VR project based on iQIYI's hit drama series Love Between Fairy and Devil is slated to launch at Galaxy Arena in 2024.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, [email protected] 

SOURCE iQIYI

Also from this source

iQIYI Joins Forces with Leading Film Distributors in Malaysia and Singapore to Release Chinese Films

iQIYI Joins Forces with Leading Film Distributors in Malaysia and Singapore to Release Chinese Films

On November 27, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the partnerships with GSC Movies in Malaysia and ...
Two iQIYI-presented films triumphed at the 36th China Golden Rooster Awards

Two iQIYI-presented films triumphed at the 36th China Golden Rooster Awards

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that two iQIYI-presented films, Off the Stage, and Kong and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.