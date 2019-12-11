iQIYI SVP William Chan Speaks at ATF: Embracing Global Video Streaming Changes by Creating Content That Reflects This Day and Age

As Asia's premier entertainment content event, each year the ATF gathers industry leaders and experts to share and exchange views on the latest developments and challenges in the entertainment and video streaming industries. Chan was joined in the panel discussion by industry leaders including Founder and CEO of The Format People Michel Rodrigue, ITV Executive Vice President Mike Beale, all3media Executive Vice President Asia Pacific Sabrina Duguet, and senior industry consultant Vivian Yin.

"Changes in media channels are at the core of the development of the global media industry. These changes stem from the growing need to deliver information and entertainment to users in a more efficient and convenient manner," said Chan at the panel discussion. "Creators should embrace such changes and strive to understand users better and produce content and formats suited to this day and age."

Chan also highlighted that industry professionals should adopt a new mindset when it comes to content production due to the highly personalized demands for content experience that online users have today. Chan noted that today's youth are especially interested in personalized vertical genres that come with interactive elements. Production of content that reflects cultural trends and is highly interactive through the application of technological innovations such as AI, IV, VR and AR is bound to become a key characteristic of China's online video platforms.

In addition, iQIYI is committed to exploring diversified distribution models in order to have high-quality Chinese content be made available to more overseas users. Since 2017, iQIYI has distributed over 2,000 episodes of content, including variety shows, dramas and online movies, to over 200 countries and regions around the world. In 2019, iQIYI officially launched its global iQIYI App, and reached a strategic partnership with Astro, a leading media platform in Southeast Asia, for the localization of iQIYI's services in the region. Breaking free from traditional content distribution models and utilizing its advantages in technological and format innovation as well as overseas partnerships, iQIYI is dedicated to expediting content's production to distribution timeline to enhance the influence of Chinese entertainment in international markets.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

