iQIYI to Open Its First Central China Theme Park in Wuhan, Continuing to Bring IP Value Beyond the Screen

BEIJING, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, announced plans to develop iQIYI LAND in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province. Set within the Hanyangzao Cultural and Creative Industry Park, the park is the company's first project integrated into an urban renewal initiative, which positions iQIYI LAND as a new cultural and tourism landmark for the city, combining homegrown IP with technology-driven immersive experiences.

Slated to open in 2027, the park is iQIYI's fourth theme park development and the first in Central China, in partnership with Wuhan Urban Construction Group. It will bring iQIYI's most beloved Chinese IPs to life through immersive theaters, immersive experiences, immersive stage performances, iconic film-and-TV scene photo spots, live character interactions, and social games, alongside cultural tourism experiences developed around Wuhan's local heritage. The result is a destination designed not just to entertain, but to deepen the emotional connection audiences already have with iQIYI's content.

The announcement reflects a broader shift underway in China's cultural tourism industry, where content and emotional resonance, rather than just scenery and ticket sales, are becoming the primary draw. "IP and technology are the accelerators of this transition," said Gong YU, founder and CEO of iQIYI. "Powered by technology, we will use IP as our core thread, delivering emotional value through dramas, animation, and variety shows online, and through theme parks and IP-based consumer products offline."

Building on the Proven Results of iQIYI LAND Yangzhou

The new iQIYI LAND in Wuhan builds on a strong start at iQIYI LAND Yangzhou, which opened on February 8, 2026, and has since earned ratings above 4.9 out of 5 on Dianping, Meituan, and Ctrip, driven by its blend of drama IP experiences and technology-powered immersion. Recent programs include a costume exhibition featuring wardrobe pieces from iQIYI's shows such as "Mysterious Lotus Casebook" and "FEUD," as well as upcoming events including an offline promotional event for other upcoming dramas that turns the shows' streaming momentum into a physical draw.

iQIYI LAND locations in Beijing, China's Capital in the north, and Kaifeng, a city in eastern Henan Province in Central China, are currently under construction and expected to open later this year. As the network grows, so does iQIYI's ability to bring the same stories audiences watch at home into spaces they can physically experience.

Contact: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.