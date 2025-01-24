iQIYI upgrades Diamond VIP benefits, enhancing unmatched membership experience

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 21, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, launched upgrades to its Diamond VIP membership, enabling members to unlock Member Express Packages without needing additional membership points or purchases. The upgrade continues iQIYI's refinement of the platform's diverse membership offerings.

As viewers continue to demonstrate a willingness to spend on good content, platforms in the long-form video industry increasingly prioritize member experience and satisfaction in tandem with quality content production. Beyond offering premium content, iQIYI continues to optimize the member experience through a variety of additional online and offline services, amplifying member interaction and engagement to widespread acclaim.

Continuously optimized membership system

iQIYI officially launched Member Express Packages in 2023 in mainland China, allowing VIP members exclusive access to unlock final episodes, behind the scenes extras and more of airing series through membership points or purchase. The service, first available through hit series "Mysterious Lotus Casebook," received an enthusiastic response upon release, with over 2 million VIP members redeeming through membership points on the day of its launch. 2024 saw Member Express Packages increasingly become the standard for drama lovers, with more than 10 million VIP members using the service when viewing popular shows.

Now, iQIYI has once again upgraded benefits for the Diamond VIP membership, allowing members to automatically unlock Member Express Packages. This perk applies to any dramas offering the service across this year's upcoming lineup. The service will also expand to members of iQIYI International.

Currently, iQIYI's membership offerings accommodate two ways of consuming content in mainland China, targeting both "individual" and "family" scenarios. A total of five membership packages are available, encompassing Basic / Golden / Basic (TV) / Platinum / Diamond VIP memberships. Among these, the Basic and Golden VIP packages are designed for individual members, while the Basic (TV), Platinum, and Diamond VIP packages are tailored to meet the needs of family memberships. Across the lower-priced to premium tiers, each package offers members full access to iQIYI's premium content, while providing personalized advertising and device options as well as membership benefits, satisfying all kinds of user preferences.

In 2024, alongside the widely subscribed Golden VIP membership, the lower-priced, ad-supported Basic VIP membership emerged as an option of choice for many new users, resonating especially with those in smaller markets and the younger demographic. Furthermore, iQIYI enhanced its subscription flexibility with the introduction of the Golden VIP Family membership service, allowing Golden VIP members to add an additional account for just RMB8 (US$1.1) per month, continuing to meet diverse member needs while improving affordability.

For the premium tiers, the platform's membership benefits continue to grow. Last year, the device limit for Diamond VIP members increased from 5 to 8, and eXave MAX high-definition streaming – exclusively available for Platinum VIP and Diamond VIP members – expanded to over 23,000 episodes, with the number of views by VIP members nearly tripling compared to the previous year.

Diverse member interactions and experiences

From online benefits to offline events and IP-related offerings, iQIYI is exploring countless possibilities with its members to enrich the member experience.

The platform launched iQIYI Membership Day in 2024, which integrates information on new content, merchandise perks, and IP-event access monthly. By year's end, iQIYI had provided members with over 40 IP-related events, including VIP advanced-screenings, set-visits, creator meet-and-greets and the like.

Additionally, the first ever 717 Member Day kicked-off last July, providing members with access to exclusive membership subscription discounts, culture and tourism tickets, and interactive livestreams from creators of upcoming content.

Moreover, members got to enjoy early access, exclusive discounts, and more for IP-related goods. iQIYI released merchandise for nearly 40 beloved IPs, including original novels and plushies, among others, from "Fangs of Fortune," "Under The Skin II," as well as other crowd favorites.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI