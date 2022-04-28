iQIYI's Asian Heritage Month Special Collection Launches in U.S. and Canada for the Second Year

The collection features over 50 Asian dramas, movies, variety shows, documentaries, and animations. North America-based users can access the special collection via the official iQIYI International site ( www.iq.com ) and mobile app. For the month of May, users in the U.S. and Canada can also become iQIYI subscribers at a special discounted first-month rate of $0.99.

GENG Danhao, Senior Vice President of iQIYI North America, said: "As an entertainment service with deep roots in Asia, iQIYI has always been a strong advocate for Asian contents as we create quality content and deliver outstanding viewing experience to global users. We see Asian Heritage Month as the perfect opportunity to further shed light on and celebrate the excellence of Asian content."

iQIYI's 2022 Asian Heritage Month special collection includes a diverse range of content. Viewers can enjoy period dramas including Luoyang, One and Only, and My Heroic Husband, as well as action dramas such as iQIYI's original Korean shows Bad and Crazy and Jirisan. Those interested in romantic fantasies can enjoy iQIYI's first ever original Filipino shows Hello Heart and Saying Goodbye, and art and culture fans could check out A Grandeur Reunion developed by the Cultural Foundations of Zhendai He USA. Luoyang (Animation) and Deer Squad are the perfect choice for those in the mood for animations. In addition, the special collection also features a variety of documentaries and many latest hit shows, such as My Sassy Princess, Left Right, and Be My Princess.

Contents on iQIYI International come with subtitles in more than 10 languages, a strong testament to iQIYI's longstanding commitment to promoting Asian content globally.

Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI International delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime; with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI International is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ).

