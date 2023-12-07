iQIYI's Chief Content Officer at Asia TV Forum: Driving Premium Chinese Content to Global Prominence

News provided by

iQIYI

07 Dec, 2023, 22:11 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, attended the 2023 Asia TV Forum (ATF) held in Singapore from December 5 to 8. WANG Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer of iQIYI, joined a fireside chat onsite and emphasized the platform's unwavering commitment to providing premium Chinese and Asian content worldwide. iQIYI strives to enhance content creation, bolster competitiveness through cutting-edge technology, and foster strong partnerships to promote global reach and ensure sustained growth.

Continue Reading

The continuous creation of premium content remains a cornerstone for Chinese streaming platforms to establish a global presence. According to Wang, iQIYI leverages its advantageous resources to produce exceptional original content, embracing innovative themed theater models to create exquisite masterpieces that resonate with ordinary individuals.

Simultaneously, iQIYI is dedicated to fortifying its content studio by fostering a diverse talent pool, supporting the creation of content across various genres to meet the diverse viewing needs of users from all walks of life.

Wang said, "Diversifying content was our response to the influx of diverse internet users in China's streaming landscape. We expanded beyond popular IPs of ancient fantasy and embraced a range of genres like sci-fi, mystery, romance, and more, catering to the varied tastes of different age groups, social backgrounds, and aesthetic preferences. We want to tell the stories of the ordinary people."

At the forum, iQIYI unveiled an impressive lineup for the next two years, including over 280 new Chinese language dramas, films, and variety shows, as well as over 35 original productions and licensed series from Southeast Asia. According to Wang, iQIYI has successfully extended its content reach to over 200 territories worldwide, distributing approximately 7,800 episodes of dramas, variety shows, documentaries, and around 400 films over the years.

iQIYI has also embraced cutting-edge technologies, incorporating artificial intelligence throughout the content production pipeline. From project planning and assessment to on-the-ground development, production, and promotional activities, iQIYI leverages AI to enhance efficiency and elevate the quality of content. This strategic integration simplifies the creative process and enriches the depth of artistic expression. With the sustained and stable output of high-quality content, iQIYI solidifies its core competitiveness, fostering increased user engagement and brand loyalty.

Launching its international version of website www.iq.com and international app in 2019, iQIYI has striven to become the home for beloved Asian content for audiences worldwide and is committed to contributing to the Asian entertainment industry through in-house production, content distribution, and local partnerships. iQIYI International is accessible via almost any internet-connected device across the world, with UI and subtitles of 12 languages.

ATF is Asia's leading entertainment content market and conference, bringing together industry professionals from around the world to trade, collaborate, and explore business opportunities in the Asian television and entertainment industry.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

SOURCE iQIYI

Also from this source

iQIYI Spotlights Exceptional Content at Scream Night 2023 Celebration in Macao

iQIYI Spotlights Exceptional Content at Scream Night 2023 Celebration in Macao

On November 25, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its signature annual iQIYI Scream Night at the Galaxy ...
iQIYI Joins Forces with Leading Film Distributors in Malaysia and Singapore to Release Chinese Films

iQIYI Joins Forces with Leading Film Distributors in Malaysia and Singapore to Release Chinese Films

On November 27, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the partnerships with GSC Movies in Malaysia and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.