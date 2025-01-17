iQIYI's hit drama 'Mysterious Lotus Casebook' showcases diversified development model, another case proving the Value of IP

The recent theater adaptation of the hit drama receives exceptional response during multi-city tour

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 12, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, concluded the multi-city tour of its stage adaptation "Mysterious Lotus Casebook" with a final performance in Beijing. The production marks another milestone in the company's innovative IP development strategy, showcasing iQIYI's growing success in transforming popular content into diverse entertainment formats that engage broader audiences.

The stage adaptation draws from one of iQIYI's biggest hits of 2023, a martial arts mystery series that captivated viewers with its fast-paced storyline and richly developed characters. The series quickly dominated the ratings chart, surpassing a content popularity index of 10,000 on the platform and earning a nomination at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival's Magnolia Awards.

Staying true to the series' beloved elements while crafting a fresh theatrical experience, the production tells the gripping story of a once-renowned swordsman whose quiet life is disrupted when a determined young man and an old rival pull him back into the martial arts world to unravel a series of puzzling mysteries. The production enhances this narrative through innovative stage design that blends traditional Chinese aesthetics with modern elements, bringing the series' iconic scenes to life with unique cultural motifs that resonate deeply with audiences.

The production has generated substantial social media buzz, with trending searches on Weibo, China's leading social media platform, and thousands of enthusiastic audience reviews, as it toured multiple cities in China, including Hangzhou, Xi'an, Chengdu, and Beijing. Following this strong reception, iQIYI plans to expand the tour to additional cities in 2025. This achievement adds to iQIYI's track record in stage adaptations, which includes the theatrical version of "The Bad Kids," another project launched after the drama series' phenomenal success.

IP-Driven Strategy Demonstrates Strong Commercial Value

Beyond the stage, "Mysterious Lotus Casebook" has demonstrated remarkable commercial potential across multiple channels. Sales of its IP-based merchandise have reached RMB80 million (US$11 million), featuring a product line of over 1,300 SKUs, such as collectible cards, badges, model toys, and themed accessories that incorporate key elements from the series.

The IP has further expanded its offline presence through tourism partnerships, notably with Suyun Thirteen Gardens in Jiangsu Province and Hengdian World Studios in Zhejiang province, where iconic scenes have been recreated to provide immersive experiences for visitors.

"In recent years, iQIYI has consistently strengthened its premium content offerings by delivering hit dramas and animations, while expanding these entertainment IPs across our increasingly mature ecosystem," said Xiaohui WANG, iQIYI's Chief Content Officer. "Through diverse offline experiences and consumer touchpoints, we continue to maximize the long-term value of our IPs and deepen audience engagement."

As one of the leading innovators in entertainment IP monetization, iQIYI plans to further strengthen its portfolio in 2025 by launching new original IP while expanding established ones such as "Mysterious Lotus Casebook" and "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty." The company will also celebrate key milestones throughout the year with launches of innovative IP-based merchandise and co-branded initiatives that meet evolving consumer trends.

