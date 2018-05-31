iQIYI’s “Hot-Blood Dance Crew” Becomes First Chinese Online Premium Variety Show Distributed in the Americas

The show will officially start streaming on Viki on June 2. "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" will be the first Chinese online premium variety show to stream in the Americas on Rakuten Viki, allowing tens of millions of users to experience the uniquely Chinese style of street dance featured on the program.

iQIYI also announced that the streaming rights to "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" in Hong Kong have been purchased by TVB's new media OTT platform myTV SUPER and will be available online in the middle of June. The show will also be aired on the influential paid TV station StarHub TV in Singapore.

"We are thrilled to have exported one of our most popular variety shows, 'Hot-Blood Dance Crew', to the American market via Rakuten Viki," said Chen Xiao, vice president of iQIYI. "Having already become wildly popular in China, we're confident that the thrilling street dance competition that has won over so many viewers locally will be met with just as much enthusiasm abroad. With our innovative variety shows, iQIYI continues to break cultural barriers and bring premium Chinese content to overseas viewers."

Rakuten Viki is the most popular video platform for Asian content among young viewers across the Americas. It also is the largest streamer of Korean variety shows, dramas and films in the American region and many other countries. Through the Rakuten Viki platform; its substantial presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms; and Viki's subsidiary Soompi, an online community for fans of entertainment and lifestyle, iQIYI expects "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" to reach tens of millions of viewers in the Americas.

Over the past year, iQIYI has been making progress in bringing its youth-oriented original content to overseas markets. In March of this year, iQIYI partnered with Malaysian platform Astro to simultaneously broadcast "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" which ignited fervent social media discussion in both countries. Another of iQIYI's popular variety shows, "The Rap of China," recently held an international preliminary round, attracting more than 10,000 hopeful contestants from across Asia, North American and Australia. During the past year, the company's popular original dramas, "Tientsin Mystic" and "Burning Ice", as well as online film, "Chosen", a co-production by iQIYI and Sony Pictures Television, were distributed to major overseas entertainment platforms including Netflix.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc.

