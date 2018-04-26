iQIYI's "Hot Blood Dance Crew" Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia's Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas

Astro has fully deployed its marketing resources in support of the show, including promotions on social media, online platforms and offline advertising. The show has also attracted extensive local media coverage for the past month. According to Astro, 'Hot Blood Dance Crew', which premiered on March 17, has been the most heavily promoted Chinese internet reality show by the platform this year.

Astro commented that in recent years China's online video streaming and entertainment industries have made tremendous progress in terms of production quality and are increasingly an important source of premium content for overseas media platforms.

"We are very excited to cooperate on this partnership with Astro, Malaysia's leading cross-platform media company," said Chen Xiao, Vice President of iQIYI. "As our portfolio of high-quality, youth-focused entertainment products grows and develops, we look forward to bringing more premium content to audiences around the world."

iQIYI's street dance-themed talent show is hosted by Chinese pop idols Lu Han, William Chan, Jackson Wang and Victoria Song, with participation from famous international choreographers Galen Hooks and Riehata as well as several dozen leading dance teams from China and around the world. The show's first episode generated a record 100 million views within the first 40 minutes of airing on iQIYI.

"Hot Blood Dance Crew" was created by the iQIYI in-house production team behind "The Rap of China," the rap talent show that became a phenomenon in China last summer, racking up over 2.7 billion views.

In the first quarter of 2018, iQIYI launched another highly successful reality show, "Idol Producer", which reached a record-breaking 100 million views within the first hour of going live, and 2.83 billion views when the final episode was shown in early April.

Beyond "Hot Blood Dance Crew," iQIYI has an exciting slate of upcoming shows including new seasons of hit shows including "Qipa Talk", "S-style Show" and "Fantastic Baby", all of which are expected to be exported to overseas markets as well.

iQIYI is the largest internet video streaming service in China in terms of user time spent and average total monthly active users (MAUs) in 2017, according to China's leading Internet market research unit iResearch. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, iQIYI had approximately 421.3 million average mobile monthly active users and 424.1 million average PC monthly active users. In December 2017, users watched a total of 9.2 billion hours of videos on iQIYI's platform.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

