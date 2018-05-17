iQIYI's Innovative Entertainment Marketing Continues to Deepen Audience's Emotional Involvement

The conference draws huge attention from China's entertainment and marketing industries. Hundreds of advertisers, marketing agencies, celebrities and idol groups featured in iQIYI's productions were present on the scene. The releases of trailers of forthcoming dramas and variety shows also attracted hundreds of thousands of iQIYI users to watch the live stream online.

WANG Xiangjun, iQIYI's Chief Marketing Office, introduced the concept of "Shared Entertainment Values" as the company's latest marketing strategy and "Contagious IP-based Values" as their marketing methodology.

"It is easy to reach consumers, but much harder to make them to take the action to buy." Said iQIYI CMO WANG Xiangjun, "But we have found that consumers' attitude and actions are highly associated with IP-based values, which has also become a driving force for leading cultures."

iQIYI has already tasted the success in these approaches. Taking the mega-hit variety show Idol Producer as an instance, its Season 1 totaled a 3 billion viewership over the past few months. The vast number of young audience had deeply resonated with the show's core spirit "making dream come true through hard work", which is also shared by its sponsors, advertisers and IP-licensing partner brands. The rising superstar group has already signed several advertising contracts in less than a month since its debut, featuring top global and local brands, such as Innisfree, Tencent Games, and Pizza Hut. These deals also marked talent agency as another innovative marketing approach for iQIYI.

Also highlighted was iQIYI's upgraded collaboration with Baidu Inc. Succeeding the "Baidu x iQIYI Plan" in 2017, the two Chinese innovative technology giants co-founded "Baidu x iQIYI Innovation Lab" this year, to further integrate the user-based resource and data from both sides, for the R&D of innovative marketing solutions tailored to advertisers' needs. This undertaking is to be powered by "the rationality of AI" combined with " the sensibility of entertainment IPs".

"iQIYI will embrace more solution-based, innovative marketing collaborations with an open-platform attitude," Said WANG Xiangjun.

With the constant outpouring and broad distribution of content production, iQIYI has proved its leading position to create full-scale IP industry chain marketing in China. "It is so much more important that people can interact with our content on a deeper emotional level than the sheer numbers of viewership." Said WANG Xiaohui, iQIYI's Chief Content Officer.

iQIYI's variety shows continue to hit mega-successes. Ten hit variety shows, including rap, idol creation, sports, MAG, music, debate and talk show, are actively explored to win the not only the attention but the emotional involvement of young audience. Meanwhile, iQIYI's drama, another main battlefield of iQIYI's content production, will continue to generate cinematic-level productions, after their productions Tientsin Mystic and Burning Ice winning New York Festivals World's Best TV & Films medals last month in Las Vegas. Also announced on the conference was The Rap of China, the variety show which is about to set off its mass-audition on a global scale soon.

According to data from third-party agency iResearch released in April 2018, iQIYI mobile app has covered over 600 million devices, where users spend 6.388 billion hours monthly, making it a leader in China's online video market.

