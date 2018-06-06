iQIYI's Newly Launched Smart TV App Takes Children's Content Ecosystem to Next Level

"With the launch of QIYI Guo Kids Edition, iQIYI has become the first video platform to provide premium paid content for children in China. This represents an important step forward for us as we explore opportunities in the paid-for children's content market," said Duan Youqiao, senior vice president of iQIYI.

On the QIYI Guo platform, children can enjoy content from an extensive library of animation, children's songs and stories, as well as English language and early education programming. Featuring popular animation shows such as PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and Les Barbapapa. QIYI Guo Kids Edition emphasizes a healthy educational environment for children. Users have access to more than 1,000 episodes of original English language programming including content from international brands such as Disney, BBC, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street.

For parents concerned for their children's web safety, QIYI Guo Kids Edition features a sophisticated parental management system. The application allows parents to place restrictions on content according to the age of their children and to set time limits on how much TV their children watch, both for single sessions and on a daily basis. Parents can use their mobile phone to monitor what their kids have viewed and adjust any restrictions on viewing time or content.

Paid members of the App will enjoy access to a content library of over 80,000 hours of high quality video including 50,000 episodes of premium shows. Members can also watch in 4K Ultra HD, which will be an additional level of protection for young viewers' eyesight.

As an important step to optimize the user experience, iQIYI takes into account differences in the viewing preferences of children. As such, QIYI Guo Kids Edition is free of advertisements and provides spoken instructions to ensure ease of use.

iQIYI has also entered into an in-depth cooperation with domestic leading smart projector manufacturer XGIMI. Under the agreement, users will be able to enjoy high-quality video content provided by QIYI Guo Kids Edition on all XGIMI devices.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iQIYI.com.

SOURCE iQIYI, Inc.