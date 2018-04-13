iQIYI's Original Show "The Rap of China" Launches International Contestant Search

Against a North American backdrop, the overseas contestant search for "The Rap of China" will invite rap lovers from all over the world to participate. The search represents a major step forward in bringing Chinese rap to an international audience and will serve as a vanguard for the penetration of high-quality domestic content into the global market.

iQIYI's innovative original content is increasingly reaching international audiences, with two of its original dramas - "Tientsin Mystic" and "Burning Ice" - recently being recognized with honors at the New York Festivals World's Best TV & Films competition earlier this week. Both series have been picked up by US distributor Netflix as well as several streaming platforms in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

"We are delighted to begin the search for international contestants for our hit show 'The Rap of China'," said Wei Chen, senior vice president of iQIYI. "And we look forward to bringing more of the most exciting Chinese on-line content to audiences around the globe."

iQIYI has experienced great success producing original, high quality, youth-culture oriented internet competition shows. Recent hits have included "Idol Producer", "Hot Blood Dance Crew" and "Clash Bots".

About iQIYI Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

