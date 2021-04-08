iQIYI's Reality Show Youth With You Season 3 Becomes Global Hit, Topping Twitter Trending Lists in Multiple Countries

According to market research firm Enlightent, the Show scored the top position among online domestic variety shows during the first quarter. It was also ranked number one on other leading third-party lists including Endata, Guduodata Popularity Index, Vlinkage Play Index, Piaofang, Baidu Index, and Wechat Index.

As the Show is aired, the trainees and mentors' stage performances and fashion have been heatedly discussed on many Chinese social media platforms. On Weibo, topics related to the Show have been among the top 992 most-searched terms and the hashtag #YouthWithYou has reaped over 64.31 billion views. Whenever a new episode goes live, the trainees' stage performances will instantly become topics of discussion. On other Chinese video platforms such as Douyin, Kuaishou, Douban, Zhihu, and QQ Music, each episode has ranked in the 10 most-searched terms.

The Show's success spreads abroad, driving increased views and engagement

Following the Show's instant success in China, it has quickly amassed a growing legion of fans abroad. The Show has become the most popular variety show among users from the Philippines, Vietnam, North America, Singapore, the Middle East, South Korea, and other countries and regions. On several occasions, the Show has been the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide, with hashtags such as #YWY3WithLisa and #MentorLisalsBack ranking in the top three of Twitter's global trending lists.

The dance mentor LISA's performances and comments on trainees', stage performances and fashion sense, are topics that have garnered much attention at social networking platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Along with the Show's massive global success, there has been a significant rise in engagement across all key metrics with increased viewership, audience voting, and merchandise purchases.

International audiences are able to watch Youth With You in 10 subtitled languages, including traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, English, Thai, and Bahasa Melayu. Without the language barrier, international audiences have been introduced to Chinese youth idols who have a strong sense of their own styles and personalities.

As the Show proceeds under new rules designed for season three, the trainees are garnering numerous overseas fans for their distinctive personalities and stage performances. On iQIYI International, the viewing time is the longest of users from the Philippines, Vietnam, North America, and Singapore. In the Middle East, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, the program ranks in the top three in terms of popularity. The Show has also become a much-discussed topic in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and Cuba, making it onto their trending lists.

Since this season's theme song "We Rock" was released, many YouTube bloggers have re-created the difficult dance moves and performance of the trainees, further boosting the popularity of the Show. Currently, Youth with You's official YouTube channel has many videos that have garnered over five million views including "Dance Mentor LISA Show Time: 'Lover' & 'Intentions'" and "Clip: LISA's Online Tutoring Of "Hero Kick It". On TikTok, a series of derivative videos have been viewed over 30 million times and more than 350,000 users have liked the video "I finally get LISA's number".

Since the release of its first episode, season three of the Show has continued to surprise viewers with a range of features including its decision to forgo accompaniment music, its new theme song and innovative stage performances. At the same time, Youth With You is injecting new momentum into China's burgeoning idol industry, transforming it into a global sensation. As the Show progresses, the trainees will continue to reveal their personalities and talent, enriching China's idol industry and exporting Chinese culture and values to an increasing number of viewers worldwide.

SOURCE iQIYI