iQIYI’s Short Film Shortlisted for Golden Goblet Awards at Shanghai International Film Festival

The film is adapted from a children's book of the same title written by Zheng Yuanjie, a popular fairy tale writer who is often regarded as "China's Hans Christian Anderson." It is among 14 short films out of many productions selected for competition for the prestigious award.

The short film features Pipilu, a classic fairy tale character created by Zheng, in live-action for the first time.

Taming Rabbit, a showcase of both good craftsmanship in filmmaking and originality in story-telling, has not only won the nods from the selection committee of China's top film festival, but also showed what the company has achieved in exploring the business potential of original contents.

Taming the Rabbit is one of the four films of different genres to be featured in a new section on iQIYI titled "Story Vending Machine". It's aimed to make the best use of abundant resources in short film productions and its diversity in genres can better meet the rising needs of online viewers on iQIYI's platforms.

The inclusion of Taming the Rabbit at the Shanghai film festival and the launch of the new section by iQIYI represent another innovative approach adopted by the company to harness online film's quality and originality in story-telling.

In future, iQIYI will continue exploring the brand potential of Story Vending Machine by rolling out more film projects and launching national appeals for good scripts to further nurture the market. A boom in short films' productions thanks to the abundant resources of short film IPs and the relatively lower cost to produce will further diversify the online film ecosystem in China.

Taming the Rabbit, written by Yu Fei and Chen Jing and directed by Chen Jing, features several stars including Lu Siyu, Ma Yuan and Zhao Lei.

The film will premiere during the Shanghai International Film Festival to be held from June 16 to 25 and will be streamed exclusively on iQIYI at the end of June.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

