iQIYI’s Ultimate Online Cinema Section to Premiere “Double World”

BEIJING, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that the blockbuster action-adventure fantasy film Double World (the "Film") has premiered exclusively on its Ultimate Online Cinema on July 24 through its Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) mode. Through this mode, iQIYI users in China's Mainland can view the film via the iQIYI app before its formal theatrical release. The Film is the first film to premiere on iQIYI's Ultimate Online Cinema section and the first blockbuster that iQIYI has adopted a four-effect extraordinary home theater audio and video standard for.