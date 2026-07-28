IQM DEBUTS VOTERTV+: A PRECISION POLITICAL SUITE ENGINEERED FOR DEDUPLICATED REACH AND THE VOTERS LINEAR TV CAN'T TOUCH

As 2026 midterm political ad spend surges toward $11B, VoterTV+ unifies Linear and Digital to expose duplication, surface unreachable voters, and deliver a client‑ready plan in minutes

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Advertising Corporation, the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, today announced the launch of VoterTV+, an audience-first cross-screen planning suite that puts Linear and Digital teams in one workspace to model a campaign before a dollar is committed.

Linear teams buy Gross Rating Points (GRPs) across broad broadcast markets, while Digital teams buy targeted impressions on streaming screens; and when those plans are stacked blindly, campaigns bleed money in two directions at once, paying again to reach voters already saturated on Linear TV while missing millions of digital‑first voters Linear cannot touch. VoterTV+ aligns GRPs with impressions, exposes cross‑screen waste, and generates a shareable, exportable media plan in five minutes or less.

The platform's timing targets a critical shift in political buying strategy: digital schedules are increasingly deployed ahead of linear schedules, and rapid‑response budget allocations (including late‑money surges and independent expenditures) require immediate, pre‑spend clarity from midsummer through Election Day.

VoterTV+ is built around three core metrics every political media director needs to defend a plan to a candidate or campaign manager, replacing reactive post‑campaign reports with forward‑looking intelligence. Wasted Linear Reach identifies the portion of Linear TV spend landing on non‑target households outside the campaign's core voter profile. Deduplicated Reach reveals the shared audience hit by both Linear and Digital TV, exposing double‑paid spend and preventing voter ad fatigue. Deduplicated Incremental Reach isolates the voter‑file‑matched audience unreachable by Linear TV that only streaming can deliver; true, net‑new reach for every digital dollar.

"The political media process has been split down the middle for a decade," said Kris Qiu, Founder and CEO of IQM. "Linear teams speak points, Digital teams speak impressions, and candidates burn millions in the gap between them. VoterTV+ gives Linear and Digital teams one place to plan a campaign together, cutting duplicate spend and reaching the part of the electorate Linear can't touch on its own."

VoterTV+ bridges that silo by replacing weeks of tedious spreadsheet reconciliation with guided, five‑minute workflows. Buyers can model custom scenarios; from statewide races down to individual State House and Congressional districts, and export a client‑ready plan the same day. Core capabilities include a shared Linear + Digital workspace that lets teams model GRPs, CPMs, and streaming budgets side‑by‑side; hyper‑local and demographic breakouts that isolate target voters by language, partisan affiliation, gender, age cohorts, and district boundaries; five‑minute plan generation with exportable Linear/CTV allocation recommendations; and capital‑efficient infrastructure that removes double‑paid impression waste and eliminates margin overhead common to legacy DSPs.

To maintain total accuracy, VoterTV+ deliberately avoids broad, indefensible "whole‑market" reach claims that sophisticated buyers treat as a red flag, anchoring exclusively to identified, matched voters to close what IQM calls the "graph blind spot in the market."

"VoterTV+ handles the hard, complicated voter‑file work behind the scenes and keeps it simple on the surface," said Kenny Day, SVP of Political & Advocacy at IQM. "A planner pulls up a district, breaks out Spanish‑speaking or under‑35 households, models points against impressions, and shows the client exactly three things: here's where Linear caps out, here's where we stopped you from paying twice, and here are the voters only CTV can buy you."

In practice, VoterTV+ begins with target‑first identity lock, allowing planners to define the audience before any TV numbers enter the plan, via custom voter files, first‑party data, or demographic and district selections. Proactive scenario modeling lets planners input flight dates, budgets, CPMs, and Linear GRPs to test delivery splits across Linear‑only, hybrid, or CTV‑only mixes. Deduplicated reach orchestration uses advanced ACR data to generate a cross‑screen saturation curve. Finalized plans can be exported to PDF or Excel for instant sign‑off, with approved campaigns ready to activate in under 24 hours.

The VoterTV+ planning suite, including the shared Linear/Digital workspace, three‑number deduplication view, demographic breakouts, scenario modeling, and PDF/Excel export, is available immediately to political campaigns and agencies preparing for the 2026 midterms. Next month, IQM will introduce automated point‑to‑impression conversion features, allowing buyers to translate Linear GRP directly into deduplicated digital impressions with a single click.

About IQM

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions.

Our platform empowers advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine. This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit www.iqm.com.

SOURCE IQM