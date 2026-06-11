IQM BRINGS AI TO BUILDING VOTER TARGETING WITH CUSTOM VOTER AUDIENCE TOOL

AI powered voter targeting built for the speed, scale and precision the 2026 cycle demands

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Advertising Corporation, the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, today announced the launch of Custom Voter Audiences, an AI based audience‑planning solution that transforms complex voter data into precise, activatable targeting for political advertisers nationwide.

Powered by AI and built on multi-sourced, verified voter files, Custom Voter Audiences gives campaigns the ability to hyper-precisely segment voters across local geography, partisan lean, demographics, interests, turnout propensity, and issue affinity, delivering a faster, more confident path from strategy to activation. At the core is a natural language AI interface: advertisers simply describe the voters they want to reach, and the AI instantly generates a custom, activatable audience in seconds. This AI-driven approach eliminates the outdated workflow of manually sorting through dozens of pre-packaged segments, replacing guesswork with intelligent precision.

"Custom Voter Audiences represents a major leap forward in how political advertisers plan and activate their targeting," said Vai Gupta, Chief Product Officer, IQM. "Campaigns don't have the luxury of time or guesswork, and this product gives them a smarter, data‑driven foundation to make decisions with confidence. We built it to remove friction, accelerate strategy and give our clients a real competitive edge in a cycle where precision matters more than ever."

The launch comes at a pivotal moment. With the 2026 election cycle poised to drive a surge in political advertising, campaigns face unprecedented pressure to move fast, target with precision, and justify every dollar spent. Traditional, generic targeting approaches waste impressions and dilute impact, falling short when the stakes are highest. Custom Voter Audiences' AI engine changes that, analyzing vast voter data sets to surface the audiences most likely to influence outcomes. The result is an AI-powered, data-backed alternative that matches the speed, scale, and accountability the cycle demands, so advertisers spend less time guessing and more time winning.

Custom Voter Audiences strengthens IQM's position as the industry's precision targeting platform by delivering faster audience builds, sharper AI-driven targeting decisions grounded in verified voter data, and measurable budget efficiency. Unlike many DSPs that rely on single‑source voter files and static audience builds, IQM's AI-powered solution integrates multiple verified data sources and applies machine learning to continuously refine targeting, transforming the audience planning process from a manual search-and-scroll exercise into an intuitive, conversational ask-and-answer experience.

The product is launching broadly across IQM's full network of political advertisers. It is led by Gupta and Chief Technology Officer Sanjay Vaghela, developed in close collaboration with IQM's product management, technology, engineering, and UX teams.

"Our team engineered Custom Voter Audiences from the ground up to solve the limitations we saw across the industry," said Vaghela. "By combining multi‑sourced, verified voter data with an AI based intelligence layer that speeds up planning, we're giving campaigns a level of accuracy and agility they simply couldn't access before. This is technology built for the realities of modern political advertising fast, reliable, and built to scale."

IQM will measure the success of Custom Voter Audiences through audience match rates against verified voter files, time‑to‑activation for audience builds, campaign budget efficiency, and usability rates among users.

The 2026 election cycle represents the greatest opportunity and the greatest challenge in modern political advertising. IQM is built for exactly this moment. With AI-powered precision targeting, real-time optimization, and data-driven campaign intelligence, Custom Voter Audiences gives advertisers everything they need to move fast, spend smart, and reach the voters who matter most.

About IQM

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions.

Our platform empowers advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine. This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit www.iqm.com.

SOURCE IQM