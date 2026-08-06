9th Annual Program Honors the Marketing, Sales and AdTech Innovators Reshaping How Brands Engage, Convert and Grow

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Advertising Corporation, the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, today announced that it is the winner of "Identity Resolution Platform of the Year" in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

IQM Named “Identity Resolution Platform of the Year” In 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

IQM offers an integrated ecosystem for identity resolution where the DSP, DMP, and proprietary identity graph operate natively together for regulated advertising. The platform's architecture enables audience planning, activation, targeting, and measurement in one interconnected place, minimizing identity decay and preserving audience fidelity from ingestion to activation.

The Company's graph has been developed over years of solving real-world challenges across political and healthcare advertising. Originally built to power large-scale political campaigns, the graph reaches household-level scale with deterministic and probabilistic linkage, tuned for accuracy in regulated environments.

IQM's identity graph is built privacy-first, with data governance designed to support advertisers operating under HIPAA, CCPA/CPRA, and GDPR obligations. By resolving privacy-compliant signals to verified households, IQM's Activation layer enables precise targeting in a cookieless environment.

Audience insights reports on matched audiences contain at least 10k uniques, and provide key demographic insights, while also comparing audiences to the US national average for each dimension. Users also understand how many unique individuals were reached and how often they were exposed to a message.

"Rather than stitching together disconnected technologies, we created a unified infrastructure where identity is native to the platform itself. Our identity capabilities have already driven measurable outcomes across verticals, and the results are possible because our identity graph was purpose-built for regulated environments, not retrofitted for them," said Kris Qiu, CEO of IQM. "Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for this acknowledgement. In highly regulated, high-stakes industries, precision and compliance are critical. Along with improving match rates and targeting precision, we are delivering the transparency, compliance, and operational control modern advertisers increasingly require."

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

"IQM has redefined identity resolution for regulated advertising," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Match loss is a huge challenge, but most DSPs rely on disconnected third-party DMPs, identity vendors, and onboarding partners that force audience data to pass through multiple systems before activation. The result is lower match accuracy, stale signals, less transparency, and data degradation."

About IQM

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions.

Our platform empowers advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine. This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit www.iqm.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE IQM