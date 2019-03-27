IQN Path Selects SeraCare Life Sciences for First-Ever Tumor Mutational Burden External Quality Assessment Program

Studies to understand the clinical utility of TMB as a biomarker by NGS have been hampered by the lack of available standards and cost-effective assays for laboratories to implement. Last fall, SeraCare entered this space by joining the Friends of Cancer Research consortium on TMB harmonization as a key partner and provided standards for their harmonization efforts. Interest in TMB standards and harmonization is currently a very important topic of clinical research, as numerous pharma companies have clinical immuno-oncology (I-O) programs and seek to accurately and consistently assess TMB scores using NGS panels deployed in labs around the world in order to direct I-O therapeutics.

IQN Path is an international group whose mission is to facilitate the clinical implementation of tissue-based biomarkers through multi-stakeholder cooperation. It has a membership consisting of academic and corporate stakeholders from the pharmaceutical and IVD sectors.

"As the leading company assisting the clinical implementation of genomic testing for cancer, SeraCare is pleased to be selected by IQNPath to support their goals of developing a first-of-its-kind global TMB proficiency program," said Trevor W Brown, Vice President of Clinical Genomics for SeraCare. "Our rapid and highly customizable genomic standards technologies allow us to quickly respond to the unique needs of a partner like IQN Path while still leveraging the strong quality-focused manufacturing capabilities for which SeraCare has been historically known. "

"We are pleased to be working with a market leader in SeraCare for our first-ever TMB proficiency program," said Dr. Nicola Normanno, President of IQN Path. "As more and more high-content NGS panels capable of providing a TMB score are brought to the market, the need for a common reference standard and proficiency programs to support clinical adopters becomes very important. We are excited to be leading the effort to assess inter-laboratory performance on this important biomarker that will ultimately help clinicians make more informed treatment decisions with these new class of I-O therapeutics."

In addition to providing TMB standard materials for the IQN Path program, SeraCare will be offering access to its custom TMB portfolio as part of its VariantFlex™ custom product and service portfolio to interested parties from the pharmaceutical and IVD sectors in the coming months.

About SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc.

SeraCare enables the promise of precision medicine by advancing the understanding of disease and providing assurance of the diagnostic result. Our innovative tools and technologies not only provide assurance of the safe, effective, and accurate performance of diagnostic assays but also establish a framework for regulating, compiling, and interpreting data from precision diagnostics. Our portfolio includes a broad range of products such as quality control technologies, disease-state specimens, and tissues for research and development, processed biological materials, and immunoassay reagents. For more information, please visit www.seracare.com and follow SeraCare on Twitter (@SeraCare).

About IQN Path

IQN Path is an international multi-stakeholder expert group focused on improving quality of clinical biomarker testing. IQN Path brings together organisations and key stakeholders involved in quality implementation of biomarker testing in pathology.

The mission of the group is to:

Deliver improved clinical implementation of tissue-based biomarkers through multi stakeholder cooperation, exchanging expertise between key opinion leaders in the field, pool resources to quickly establish recommendations for new biomarker adoption, establish benchmarks and best practice

Coordinate interaction between international experts and different stakeholders involved in quality assessment thereby supporting faster adoption of new biomarkers and technology

Share benefits by developing value through joint workshops, training and research in quality, promote professional recognition of members

Develop tools and data resources promote access and develop new products or standards/controls that support EQA/PT providers and laboratories

Promote EQA/PT by creating compelling evidence to inform and lead policy development, identifying trends and emerging needs in the field creating a stronger voice for EQA providers

For more information, please visit www.iqnpath.org.

