iQOO 15 Debuts Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED Display to Lead the Next Generation of Flagship Visuals

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two years of joint development with Samsung, iQOO brings the Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED Display to the world on its latest flagship, iQOO 15. As a display to combine the all-new M14 light-emitting material with next-generation 2K LEAD OLED technology, Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED Display delivers breakthroughs in brightness, eye comfort, power efficiency, and longevity. Equipped with this display, iQOO 15 has begun rolling out globally, bringing a generationally advanced, all-around visual experience to users worldwide.(1)

Advanced M14 Light-emitting Material and Industry-leading 2K LEAD OLED Display Technology for Crystal-Clear Visuals

Centered on the heartbeat of user needs, iQOO 15 elevates the essence of visual excellence, delivering an immersive viewing experience defined by breathtaking clarity and refined precision. It debuts Samsung's M14 light-emitting material, along with the 2K LEAD OLED display technology, which addresses long-standing challenges in conventional OLED panels. This combination boosts screen emissive efficiency by 40%,(2) and elevates screen brightness to industry-leading levels. iQOO 15 achieves a local peak brightness of 6000 nits, a global peak brightness of 2600 nits, and a manual full-screen brightness of 1000 nits, helping maintain clear and sharp visuals even under strong sunlight and challenging outdoor conditions. To ensure consistent visual quality across various lighting conditions, iQOO 15 features the industry-exclusive Triple Ambient Light Sensor, intelligently adjusting brightness for smooth and natural transitions from indoor to outdoor environments. Additionally, the display achieves a first frame brightness ratio of 98.1% and reduces motion blur by 60%,(2) providing sharper visuals during fast scrolling.

Combined with an 18% expanded color gamut coverage, (2) iQOO 15 brings remarkably transparent and vivid visuals. As the first iQOO device with Dolby Vision Certification, iQOO 15 faithfully reproduces lifelike colors and delivers immersive, high-fidelity gaming experiences with rich textures and vibrant graphics.

Polarization-Free Natural Light Display Redefines Healthy Viewing

Holding TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification, TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarization Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification, iQOO 15 sets a new benchmark for healthy visual experience.

Jointly developed by Samsung and iQOO, the 2K LEAD OLED Display Technology overcomes structural limitations that have long challenged conventional OLED panels and makes its global debut on iQOO 15. For the first time, it removes the traditional polarizer and replaces it with a Nano-Photolithography Filter Film, creating a fundamentally more efficient optical path that produces light closer to natural sunlight and is gentler on the eyes. Thanks to this innovation, the display reduces eye redness by 50%, increases tear meniscus height by 85%, and decreases ocular micro-fluctuation by 51%,(3) helping reduce visual fatigue during extended use.

iQOO 15 also considers the habits of heavy mobile users, supporting a minimum brightness of 1 nit for comfortable nighttime viewing without disrupting sleep. Designed for all users, scenarios, and times of day, the upgraded Comfortable Eye Protection 2.0 provides holistic visual protection across work, entertainment, and mobility. For gaming specifically, its dedicated Esports Mode and Soothing Mode apply customized anti-fatigue brightness curves to ease visual strain and provide Hardware-Based Game Eye Protection for players.

Long-Lasting, Stable, and Efficient Performance

Leveraging the LEAD technology, which received the 2025 Displays Industry Award from the Society for Information Display (SID), and enabled by iQOO's custom high-precision lithography equipment, iQOO 15's Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED Display achieves ultra-accurate lithography on over ten million sub-pixel apertures. This innovation creates a direct light channel from the emissive layer to the cover glass, dramatically enhancing display transparency, reducing power consumption by 44%, and extending panel lifespan by 50%.(4) Paired with a 7000 mAh battery,(5) it effectively addresses concerns about battery life and reduces device heat, providing stable performance for extended gaming sessions and delivering a consistently enjoyable user experience.

(1) iQOO 15 has been launched in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Russia and Taiwan, China. (2) Data were measured against the light-emitting material used in the 1st-gen 2K Q10 display. (3) Data were measured against iQOO 12 and supplied by the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University and the vivo Vision Health Lab. (4) Data based on comparison with iQOO 13. (5) The typical battery capacity is 7000 mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 6830 mAh.

