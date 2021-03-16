iQOO Introduces the iQOO Neo5 Smartphone with Pixelworks Technologies to Advance 5G Gaming Experiences

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the iQOO Neo5 smartphone, which recently launched in China, is the first iQOO brand series and first from vivo to offer consumers ultra-premium display performance with the Pixelworks X5 Pro processor. Powered by patented technologies from Pixelworks, the new flagship smartphone elevates to a whole new level, gaming experiences unleashed by the extreme bandwidths of 5G.

iQOO and Pixelworks worked in close collaboration over the last 6 months to boost display performance of the iQOO Neo5 smartphone for popular mobile games, such as Game for Peace, Hongkai Impact 3, and Perfect World. The iQOO Neo5 features enhanced gaming with optimized motion, color and clarity for high frame rate and high dynamic range (HDR), delivering an experience that is as immersive as it is cool (literally).

The Pixelworks X5 Pro frame accelerator enables silky smooth 120 fps game play at up to 30% lower power consumption and up to 10° C cooler device temperature, as compared to rendering all of the frames in the apps processor. With Pixelworks MotionEngine technology, mobile users no longer need to worry about battery drain or overheating of their phones, as play time for high frame rate gaming can be extended by as much as one hour or more.

The new iQOO performance flagship features a 6.62" AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1300 nits and 397 ppi pixel density. Powered by Pixelworks X5 Pro processor, the iQOO Neo5 integrates a number of differentiated features:

MotionEngine technology – Patented motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) optimizes game content for high refresh rate displays up to 120 Hz to eliminate unintended judder and blur and preserve intended motion appearance.

– Patented motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) optimizes game content for high refresh rate displays up to 120 Hz to eliminate unintended judder and blur and preserve intended motion appearance. Absolute Color Accuracy – Every iQOO Neo5 unit is factory tuned with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration and runs Pixelworks color management software to ensure exceptional color reproduction across standard, wide and custom color gamuts.

– Every iQOO Neo5 unit is factory tuned with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration and runs Pixelworks color management software to ensure exceptional color reproduction across standard, wide and custom color gamuts. Always-HDR mode – Uses real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more detail and shades of color for the vast majority of gaming content that exists in SDR (standard dynamic range) format, for an always-immersive experience.

"We are excited to work with an industry leader vivo on their latest iQOO Neo5 smartphone and look forward to jointly establishing a new benchmark of visual quality in next-generation smartphones," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "The display is a user's window to the world, whose quality weighs heavily on the smartphone brand's value. We believe the combination of the unique design in the iQOO Neo5 and market leadership, along with Pixelworks' visual processing innovations, will rock the smartphone world by putting unsurpassed cinematic-quality experiences uniquely in the hands of vivo consumers."

"By incorporating advanced mobile display features in the iQOO Neo5 from a technology leader like Pixelworks, we aim to deliver an unprecedented quality of experience for a wide range of popular gaming and video content in this new generation smartphone," said Kind Zeng, General Manager of Product, iQOO. "We are delighted to partner with Pixelworks to help revolutionize smartphone displays. We look forward to elevating our customers' visual experiences through this ongoing collaboration."

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 40 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 380 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

To stay informed about vivo's news, please visit https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

