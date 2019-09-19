IQPC Exchange: 60 IT Leaders Set to Gather to Discuss the Future of the Digital Workplace

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Workplace Exchange USA kicks off in 9 weeks where 60 IT leaders will gather to share their knowledge and expertise across two days in Dallas, this November and define what the digital workplace should look like in 2020.

Speakers for the 2019 Digital Workplace Exchange include:

Brian Timmeny , Head of Payments and Technology at Citi Group who will be talking about building a communication strategy that optimizes the possibilities for collaboration enabled by cloud migration.

, Head of Payments and Technology at Citi Group who will be talking about building a communication strategy that optimizes the possibilities for collaboration enabled by cloud migration. Gina Gallo , CEO of Stratix will be teaming up with Ron Freer , Senior Manager of Inflight Mobility and Strategy at Southwest Airlines to deliver a case study presentation on using your mobile strategy as the catalyst to connect and engage employees in your digital transformation.

Senior IT executives will take part in think tanks, networking sessions, interactive panel discussions, roundtables, and more with keynote presentations from some of the industry's thought leaders. What's more, deep-dive strategic conversations will be taking place across the two days which could see further developments with regards to the product life-cycle of digital investments. The General Manager for Innovation and Enterprise Mobility at Delta Air Lines attended a past Digital Workplace Exchange and said the event was "well represented by various verticals and enriched with a variety of topics."

The Digital Workplace Exchange USA will take place on 12-13 November at the Westin Galleria Dallas in Texas and in order to qualify to attend the event, guests must pass strict qualification criteria in order to validate that they are a senior decision maker within their organization.

You can find out more information about the Exchange, read the full agenda, or simply request an invitation to become a part of this customer-focused event.

