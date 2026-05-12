IQST - IQSTEL Announces Adoption of Its Proprietary AI Agents by Leading European Companies in Partnership with Alhambra IT

IQSTEL is becoming a powerhouse of digital distribution through telecom operators, accelerating the adoption of high-margin AI-driven services

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a global technology and telecommunications company, today announced that several leading companies in Europe have begun deploying IQSTEL's proprietary AI-powered digital agents in partnership with Alhambra IT to enhance their customer service operations. This milestone further validates the rapid growth of IQSTEL's Digital Services division, which continues to gain new enterprise customers across multiple industries.

The implementation, led by José Enrique Puente, CEO of IQSTEL's AI Division, and supported commercially through collaboration with Alhambra IT, a leading technology company in Spain, demonstrates how IQSTEL is successfully translating its technological capabilities into real-world enterprise solutions. This collaboration reflects the growing momentum of AI-powered communication technologies across Europe, including those recently highlighted at ASLAN in Madrid during March 2026.

Together, they are implementing IQSTEL's AI-powered telephone support system to ensure that no customer inquiry goes unanswered, particularly during periods when live agents are unavailable. The solution enables virtual AI agents to deliver an immediate, courteous, and professional first response to every caller, creating a seamless bridge between initial contact and human follow-up. As part of this deployment, Alhambra IT is integrating its telecom infrastructure with IQSTEL's telecommunications platform and deploying a dedicated management interface for clients, enabling access to operational data and configuration tools for IQSTEL's AI agents. Rather than replacing human interaction, the system enhances it—capturing the essential context of each request and allowing each organization's support team to respond more efficiently and with greater insight.

By combining intelligent automation with human expertise, companies are reducing missed calls, improving responsiveness, and maintaining a consistent and reliable customer experience. This approach represents a practical evolution in customer service operations, where AI is used to streamline routine interactions while preserving the trust and quality of human engagement, while Alhambra IT's integration layer helps ensure that the solution is operationally aligned with customers' day-to-day service needs.

"This deployment reflects our vision of practical AI—technology that enhances efficiency while preserving the human connection that builds trust," said José Enrique Puente, CEO of IQSTEL's AI Division. "We are seeing increasing demand from enterprises looking to modernize their operations while maintaining high standards of customer care."

Juan Bautista Rodríguez, Communications and Voice Services Director at Alhambra IT, added: "Enterprise AI adoption is most effective when it is connected to the operational systems companies already use every day. Through our partnership with IQSTEL, Alhambra IT is supporting the integration between the customer service environment and IQSTEL's AI agent capabilities, including the telecom connectivity, speech analytics platform, voice recording platform and access to relevant service information and configuration options. This approach helps ensure the solution is practical, reliable, and aligned with the customer service operations of the leading organizations we work with."

These new customer adoptions further validate IQSTEL's long-term strategy of transforming the Company from a traditional telecom operator into a highly specialized global distribution platform for high-tech, high-margin services for the telecom industry, with a potential reach of more than 2.3 billion users through IQSTEL's customers worldwide. Over the last decade, IQSTEL has built trusted commercial relationships with more than 600 of the largest telecom operators around the world, creating a powerful international business platform that now enables the Company to introduce next-generation services such as proprietary AI-powered communications, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, and advanced telecom solutions. Rather than relying solely on telecom traffic growth, IQSTEL's strategy is focused on leveraging its existing global reach, operational infrastructure, and customer trust to accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies capable of generating stronger margins and long-term recurring revenue streams.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL, commented: "We are truly proud of our partnership with Alhambra IT because it demonstrates exactly how IQSTEL's strategy is becoming a reality. Together, we are showing telecom operators and enterprise customers that IQSTEL's high-tech, high-margin services can add substantial value to their existing businesses while opening entirely new revenue opportunities. What makes this opportunity especially powerful is that we have already built the most difficult part — a global commercial platform founded on long-term trust, deep industry relationships, and operational execution. Today, we are leveraging that platform to distribute the next generation of AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, and digital communication services to the telecom industry worldwide. This is just the beginning of IQSTEL's evolution into a global high-tech distribution powerhouse for the telecom sector."

About Alhambra IT

Alhambra IT is a company with over 30 years of experience in developing and implementing innovative technology solutions for medium and large companies. Specializing in Cloud and Multicloud Services, Cybersecurity, IT Projects, Secure Software Development, Secure Unified Communications, Artificial Intelligence, and IT Consulting, it offers a comprehensive approach that combines technology, security, and business continuity.

Alhambra is part of the Prologue Group, listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker symbol ALPRG.PA. In 2025, Alhambra IT achieved €43.7 million in revenue, reflecting 14.2% year-over-year growth.

For more information, please visit www.alhambrait.com

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecom and technology company operating in 21 countries with over 600 Telecommunication Carrier Interconnections. The company delivers international voice, SMS, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services to telecom operators and enterprise customers worldwide. Built through a decade of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is now expanding into AI-powered communications and cybersecurity through its RealityBorder.com AI Division and Cycurion partnership.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

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SOURCE iQSTEL