IQST - iQSTEL Announces Strategic Partnership with ONAR to Elevate Market Position and Drive Investor Growth Through Rebranding

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), a rapidly growing telecommunications and technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with ONAR (OTCQB: RELT), a leading network of specialized marketing agencies, to launch an ambitious and transformative rebranding initiative. This exciting collaboration is designed to enhance iQSTEL's visibility, amplify its unique value proposition, and strategically position the company for accelerated growth in high-potential markets, including telecommunications, fintech, electric vehicles (EV motorcycles and mid-speed car), and AI services.

Since 2018, iQSTEL has achieved exponential growth, fueled by its strategic acquisitions across multiple sectors, establishing itself as a diversified leader in cutting-edge industries. As the company prepares for its uplisting to Nasdaq and targets an impressive $1 billion in revenue by 2027, this partnership with ONAR marks a critical milestone in strengthening iQSTEL's market identity, reflecting its dynamic evolution and bold future ambitions.

Investor Impact and Strategic Rationale

This rebranding initiative comes at a pivotal time, as iQSTEL continues to hit new milestones. The company projects revenue growth from $144.5 million in 2023 to an anticipated $290 million in 2024—where one-third of this growth is expected to come organically. Through this partnership with ONAR and its flagship marketing agency, STORIA, iQSTEL aims to translate its operational successes into greater brand recognition and enhanced investor value. This collaboration is poised to increase iQSTEL's appeal to institutional investors by communicating the company's robust growth prospects and leadership in key market segments more effectively.

Aligning with ONAR's expertise in tech-driven marketing and brand strategy, iQSTEL seeks to further establish its position as a forward-thinking tech company, ready to capitalize on emerging opportunities in high-margin sectors such as fintech, electric vehicles, and AI-driven services. The company has been building a strong business platform with its customers, which include some of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. These customers trust iQSTEL, having interconnected their networks with us—resulting in more than 400 high-value network interconnections. This deep level of trust positions iQSTEL perfectly to begin offering high-tech, high-value services, leveraging our long-standing business relationships to expand into these emerging areas.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of iQSTEL, commented: "This partnership with ONAR is not just about rebranding—it's about accelerating iQSTEL's momentum. As we continue executing our strategy to become a powerhouse corporation, having a bold and cohesive market identity will be key to our capital-raising initiatives and expanding our reach into new investor segments. With the trust of our global telecommunications partners and the strength of our network interconnections, we are in a prime position to offer next-generation services, using our history and customer relationships as leverage. We are confident this will drive long-term shareholder value."

ONAR CEO, Claude Zdanow, echoed this sentiment, stating: "iQSTEL's impressive expansion across multiple industries presents both a unique challenge and an incredible opportunity. We are excited to bring ONAR's innovative marketing strategies to help iQSTEL shape a brand that truly resonates with investors, customers, and partners alike."

Key Objectives of the Partnership:

Enhanced Market Visibility: Establish a strong, cohesive brand identity that resonates across iQSTEL's core sectors—telecommunications, fintech, EV, and AI services.

Craft a refined messaging strategy to attract institutional investors as iQSTEL moves towards its Nasdaq uplisting.

Strengthening investor confidence by clearly communicating iQSTEL's growth potential, including its projected doubling of revenues by 2024.

As iQSTEL continues to expand and scale its operations globally, this rebranding initiative will be a cornerstone of the company's efforts to align its identity with its ambitious goals, positioning iQSTEL for future success in an increasingly competitive market.

About ONAR

ONAR (www.onar.com) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, publicly traded after its reverse merger with Reliant Holdings (OTCQB: RELT), and currently pending FINRA approval to become Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR). ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

About IQSTEL:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST ) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based, multinational publicly listed company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023 $144 million revenue, and with a $290 Million Dollar Revenue forecast and a Positive Operating Income of 7 digits forecast for FY-2024. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self-actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and AI services.

The Enhanced Telecommunications Services Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

The Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Car.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary AI-Enhanced Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. iQSTEL has completed 11 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Company Website

www.iqstel.com

